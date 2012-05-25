Agricultural Products: Global Industry Almanac - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Agricultural Products: Global Industry Almanac is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Agricultural Products industry. It includes detailed data on Agricultural Products market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.



Scope of the Report



Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation



Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies



Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards



Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States.



Includes a five-year forecast of the Agricultural Products industry



Highlights



The global agricultural products market grew by 5.9% in 2010 to reach a value of $1,720.9 billion.



In 2015, the global agricultural products market is forecast to have a value of $2,307.6 billion, an increase of 34.1% since 2010.



The global agricultural products market grew by 3% in 2010 to reach a volume of 4.5 billion tons.



In 2015, the global agricultural products market is forecast to have a volume of 5 billion tons, an increase of 10.9% since 2010.



Fruit, vegetables, roots & tubers is the largest segment of the global agricultural products market, accounting for 42.8% of the market's total value.



Asia-Pacific accounts for 53.2% of the global agricultural products market value.



Market Definition



The agricultural product market is considered here as having six segments: cereals (barley, wheat, maize, rice, etc); fruit, vegetables, roots and tubers (apples, cabbages, potatoes, etc); oilcrops & pulses (lentils, soybeans, linseed, etc); sugarcrops and sweeteners (represented here by raw and refined sugar expressed as raw sugar equivalent); spices and stimulants (coffee, ginger, etc); and nuts (walnuts, almonds, etc).



It excludes livestock and poultry, fisheries, forestry, etc. The market volumes reflect supply (consumption) in each country, calculated on the basis of production plus imports minus exports. No allowance is made for changes in stock levels, and forage crops and wastage are also not included. Agricultural products are valued at producer prices. Any currency conversions included in this report have been calculated using constant 2010 annual average exchange rates.



