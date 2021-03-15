Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, along with company profiling of key players involved in the Agricultural Robots market. The authors of the report make sure to equip readers with a thorough evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them of the current and future changes that can be expected. The competitive analysis offered in the report inspects the market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players controlling a significant portion of the Agricultural Robots market.



The emergence of technologically advanced agricultural drones is expected to drive the demand for technology. The drones are used for the assessment of crop spraying, crop monitoring, and crop health. The drones with thermal sensors help identify the region that requires irrigation changes, and it also reduced the presence of the chemical in groundwater. With the help of Artificial Intelligence, the drones with thermal sensors are able to calculate the vegetation index of the crops and indicator of health by measuring the heat signature of the crop.



The report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.



Key participants include Agco Corporation, Deere and Company, GEA Group, Trimble Inc., Agjunction, Lely, DJI, Delaval, AgEagle Aerial Systems, and Topcon Positioning Group, among others.



The global Agricultural Robots market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Agricultural Robots sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Services



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Driverless Tractors

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Automated Harvesting Systems

Milking robots



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dairy management

Soil management

Field farming

Animal management

Crop management



Regional Segmentation;



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report encompasses Agricultural Robots market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Agricultural Robots industry



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Agricultural Robots Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Agricultural Robots Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising demand for modernized and sustainable agricultural Production



4.2.2.2. Declining availability of farm workers



4.2.2.3. Increase in smartphone users and internet penetration among farmers



4.2.2.4. Increasing adoption of Internet of Things technology in agricultural sector



4.2.2.5. Rising support of government to adopt modern agricultural techniques



4.2.2.6. Growing focus on precision farming and livestock monitoring



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High Initial capital Investment



4.2.3.2. Limited awareness about agricultural robots among farmers



4.2.3.3. Inability to match human dexterity



4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Agricultural Robots Market By Offering Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Offering Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Software



5.1.2. Hardware



5.1.3. Services



Chapter 6. Agricultural Robots Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



6.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Driverless Tractors



6.1.2. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)



6.1.3. Automated Harvesting Systems



6.1.4. Milking robots



Chapter 7. Agricultural Robots Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



To Be Continued…!



