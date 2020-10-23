New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global agricultural robots market was USD 6.5 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2019 to 2026. The burden on global food supply due to rising world population and surge in venture funding for the expansion of agriculture robots are a few of the key factors driving the growth of the agricultural robots market.



The report is updated with the latest market scenarios with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains and contributed to financial instabilities. It has also affected the market trends and dynamics and has drastically affected the key segments of the market. The report offers a comprehensive initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Agricultural Robots market and its crucial segments.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the Agricultural Robots market with extensive profiling of the companies to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape on a global level. The top manufacturers/companies are profiled along with their sales and revenue estimations, market size, market reach, market share, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players studied in the report are Topcon, AgEagle Aerial Systems, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, DJI, Boumatic, Lely, DeLaval, Deere & Company, have been profiled in the report. SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are also covered in the report.



Furthermore, the report divides the Agricultural Robots market on the basis of types and application spectrum to impart a clear understanding of the market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Agricultural Robots Market on the basis of Product, Application, and Region:



By Offerings (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Hardware (Automation & Control Systems and Sensing & Monitoring Devices)

Software (Local/Web-based and Cloud-based)

Services (System Integration & Consulting Services, Managed Services, Connectivity Services, Assisted Professional Services, and Maintenance & Support Services)



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) (Fixed Wing, Rotary Blade, and Hybrid)

Milking Robots

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting Systems

Other Robots (Robots for Nurseries, Sorting and Packing, and Weed Control)



By Farming (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Indoor farming

Outdoor farming



The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The statistically significant data offered by the report assists the readers in building a strong foothold in the industry while navigating through serious competitive waters. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics and offers a futuristic outlook with regards to growth driving and restraining factors.



Key points from Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Agricultural Robots Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Agricultural Robots Market by Product Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Agricultural Robots Market by Application Insights & Trends

Continued…



