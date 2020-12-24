Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- The Global Agricultural Robots Market is estimated to reach a value of USD 37.24 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 34.4%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research. The market growth is mainly augmented to the growing demand for agricultural products due to the rise in global population. Moreover, the fall in the workforce due to the increase in ageing farmers, decline in the number of the younger population taking up farming as their occupation, and the reduced number of skilled labour have resulted in boosting the market for agricultural robots.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/303



Market Drivers



The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the agricultural robots market during the forecast period. The GPS (Global Positioning System) enabled systems have led to better facilities like driverless tractors and drones, which can be operated autonomously. The driverless tractors have been estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 35.4% during the forecast period. The dairy management sector will dominate the market the highest revenue share, owing to the adoption of the internet-enabled techniques by the dairy farmers to increase efficiency.



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)







- Software



- Hardware



- Services





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)







- Driverless Tractors



- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)



- Automated Harvesting Systems



- Milking robots





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)







- Dairy management



- Soil management



- Field farming



- Animal management



- Crop management





Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization-form/303



Regional Analysis



The market in North America for agricultural robots accounted for the largest share of 38.9% in the year 2019 and is expected to be the largest shareholder of the global market during the forecast period. The high investments made in the region for advancements of technology and the use of better technology will drive market growth in the region.



Market Size – USD 3.85 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 34.4%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of agricultural drones for field inspection



Major Companies and Market Share Analysis







- Agco Corporation



- Deere and Company



- GEA Group



- Trimble Inc.



- Agjunction



- Lely



- DJI



- Delaval



- AgEagle Aerial Systems



- Topcon Positioning Group





The growing global population, coupled with the rising demand to increase agricultural productivity and the declining agricultural workforce in the developing countries, are driving the demand of the market.



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (Germany, UK, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)



Latin America(Brazil, Rest of LATAM)



MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Calcite Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Calcite Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand from the paper industry



4.2.2.2. Growing demand from the building & construction industry



4.2.2.3. Rise in infrastructure development in the APAC region



4.2.2.4. Rising demand for calcite as a substitute for kaolin



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Mining industry's cyclic nature



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Calcite Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Ground Calcium Carbonate



5.1.2. Precipitated calcium Carbonate



Chapter 6. Calcite Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Online



6.1.2. Offline



To be Continued..!



Requesr for Sample Copy Number of Pages 250: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/303



Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



Video Surveillance Market to be Worth USD 86.53 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% | Emergen Research



Light Weapons Market to be Valued at USD 17.39 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 4.8% | Emergen Research



Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market to Reach USD 3,507.8 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



Bioremediation Market Projected To Be Worth USD 334.70 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 15.5% | Emergen Research



Cancer Imaging Systems Market To Reach USD 12.24 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs







Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-agricultural-robots-market