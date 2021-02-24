New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The global Agricultural Sensors Market was valued at USD 1.23 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2.56 Billion by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 11.04%. The sensing technologies are used in precision agriculture, providing data that helps farmers monitor and optimize crops, as well as to adapt to changing environmental factors. This provides actionable data to be processed and implemented as a need be to maximize crop yield while minimizing environmental effects. Here are a few of the ways that precision farming takes advantage of this data yield monitoring, yield mapping, variable rate fertilizer, weed mapping, variable spraying, salinity mapping, guidance systems.



The key factors which drive the growth of the market include the growing use of agricultural sensors in precision agriculture, increasing partnerships among the agrochemical companies, and agricultural sensor providers. Significant factors are contributing to the progress of the smart agriculture industry, such as the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in various agriculture applications such as precision farming, smart greenhouse, fish farm monitoring, livestock monitoring. Changing weather patterns due to growing global warming has urged the adoption of advanced farming technologies to enhance farm productivity and crop yield. The primary factor which back force the industry growth is due to volatile commodity prices which confuse the farmers for the adoption of sensors in agriculture.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2420



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Agricultural Sensors market and profiled in the report are:



Auroras, Agsmarts Inc., Irrometer Company Inc., Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc., Delta-T Devices Ltd, Spectrum Technologies Inc., Sentek Ltd, Aquaspy Inc., and CropX, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Sensor Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Location

Humidity

Electrochemical

Mechanical

Airflow

Optical

Pressure

Water

Soil

Livestock



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Dairy Management

Soil Management

Climate Management

Water Management

Precision Farming

Smart Green House



Browse Complete Report "Agricultural Sensors Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/agricultural-sensors-market



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Agricultural Sensors Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Agricultural Sensors Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Agricultural Sensors Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Agricultural Sensors Market Impact Analysis



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2420



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Agricultural Sensors market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Trends



Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth



Sacral Neuromodulation Market Analysis



Implantable Ports Market Share



Clinical Laboratory Market Demand



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com