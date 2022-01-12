Agricultural Sprayers Market Dynamics and Global Forecast to 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2022 -- The global agricultural sprayers market is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in farm sizes, demand for high efficiency in agricultural operations, and cost reduction for productivity improvement are expected to drive agricultural sprayers' demand during the forecast period. Asia Pacific segment will dominate the market due to its increase in large- and medium-sized farmlands, increasing agricultural practices, and rising use of advanced technological farm equipment.



Drivers: Increase in focus on farm efficiency and productivity



Agriculture has traditionally been a risky economic activity, and farmers worldwide have been impacted by economic downturns and environmental shifts. The newer technology versions of agricultural sprayers have provided various benefits to the farmers, such as low cost, increased spray efficiency, safety, and less damage to the crops and environment. This is subsequently growing the demand for sprayers in the global market. Agricultural sprayer manufacturers are increasingly inclined to focus on enhancing farmers' capabilities and knowledge to make them more productive and help them compete in the market. Also, the increasing implementation of precision farming techniques has improved the potential of manufacturers of sprayers to make the agricultural steps more efficient and predictable.



Restraints: High capital investment in modern agricultural equipment



The major restraining factor for the agricultural sprayers market is the high initial investment. Self-propelled and aerial sprayers need high initial investments, efficient farming tools, and skilled & knowledgeable farmers or growers; this makes the farmers apprehensive about using this technology. Farmers or growers are required to make a huge initial investment in GPS, drones, and GIS to collect input data, variable rate technology, and satellite devices, among others. The majority of the farmers are marginal farmers or small landholding farmers who find it difficult to invest in expensive equipment. This restraint is particularly high in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil. Currently, most developing countries are importing farming equipment from other countries, which increases the product cost. Recently, these countries have started investing in the research & development (R&D) of smart farming equipment, owing to the increasing demand for farm management solutions. This demand would help in the reduction of hardware equipment and device prices. Moreover, many software designers are developing user-friendly solutions to save the consultation cost of farmers.



Opportunities: Growth in the trend of precision and other modern farming practices.



The farming industry is experiencing various technological advancements. Increasing demand for advanced technological solutions, modern technology, and agriculture has enabled farmers to engage in effective weed management practices. Increasing awareness about equipment such as sprayers among farmers is fueling the growth of the sprayers market globally. Also, modern agricultural techniques such as precision farming help growers to make more revenue from agribusinesses. Precision farming helps obtain accurate information regarding the application of irrigation water, liquid fertilizers, nutrients, herbicides, and pesticides on the field, thereby reducing the wastage of resources. Mapping software, variable rate technology (VRT), yield mapping, and other modern farming techniques help farmers increase the fertility, productivity, profitability, and sustainability of crops. If there is a shortage of fertilizers, their inappropriate and improper use will lead to underproduction and wastage.



Challenges: Increase in risk of spray drift



With the use of the innovative and technically advanced faster sprayers with higher application capacity, the rate of application of chemicals/pesticides is also increased. As a result, the chemical released per hour is comparatively higher in modern sprayers. The increasing trend of spraying during night time and the higher application of pesticides in the fields lead to the risk of spray drift due to surface temperature inversions at night. Due to this, volatile vapors can travel several kilometres, and it is impossible to predict their extent and damage. Drift pesticides are insidious threats to human health as well as wildlife and ecosystems in and around agricultural and even residential areas where harsh chemicals are used to ward off pests. The biggest risk from pesticide drift is to the human life settled near larger farms, which employ elevated spraying equipment for the application of chemicals.



Key Market Players:

John Deere (US), CNH Industrial N.V. (UK), Kubota Corporation (Japan), AGCO Corporation (US), Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India), Yamaha Motor Corp. (Japan), STIHL (Germany), EXEL Industries (France), AMAZONEN-Werke (Germany), BGROUP S.p.A. (Italy), Agro Chem Inc. (US), Boston Crop Sprayers Ltd. (UK), H&H Farm Machine Co. (US), Buhler Industries Inc. (Canada), AG Spray Equipment, Inc. (US), John Rhodes AS Ltd (UK), and H.D. Hudson Manufacturing Company (US).



