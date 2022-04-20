Agricultural Sprayers Market Size, Share & Growth Trends

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2022 -- The global agricultural sprayers market is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in farm sizes, demand for high efficiency in agricultural operations, and cost reduction for productivity improvement are expected to drive agricultural sprayers' demand during the forecast period. Asia Pacific segment will dominate the market due to its increase in large- and medium-sized farmlands, increasing agricultural practices, and rising use of advanced technological farm equipment.



Download PDF Brochure



By power source, the fuel-based sprayer segment is the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period



Fuel-operated sprayers are most efficient due to their strong engine, capacity to cover large farm areas, and reduced human effort, but they also demand proper maintenance. For their running, all engines need fuel, air, and a proper system of ignition. Thus, in a petrol engine, clean petrol, clean air, and healthy ignition are essential. Fuel-based sprayers are used for high volume spraying.



By crop type, the cereals segment is projected to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period



Cereals form an important segment for the agricultural sprayers market as wheat and maize are grown abundantly in different regions. The use of agricultural sprayers helps farmers cover larger farm sizes and protect crops, resulting in higher crop yield. According to the OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook for 2014–2023, the global wheat utilization volume is projected to reach 774 million tons by 2023; 295 million tons is projected to be utilized in developed countries while the remaining 479 million tons are expected to be utilized in developing countries. Agricultural sprayers experience high demand from cereal producers to increase crop yield. Thus, increasing demand for cereals and grains in consumers' diets drives the growth of the market.



Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019. This is primarily attributed to agriculture, which is the major occupation in the region; it has a huge regional presence, including countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Thus, the increasing agricultural practices, use of advanced technological farm equipment, and requirement of high-quality agricultural produce are expected to drive the agricultural sprayers market in this region.



Make an Inquiry



Key Market Players:



John Deere (US), CNH Industrial N.V. (UK), Kubota Corporation (Japan), AGCO Corporation (US), Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India), Yamaha Motor Corp. (Japan), STIHL (Germany), EXEL Industries (France), AMAZONEN-Werke (Germany), BGROUP S.p.A. (Italy), Agro Chem Inc. (US), Boston Crop Sprayers Ltd. (UK), H&H Farm Machine Co. (US), Buhler Industries Inc. (Canada), AG Spray Equipment, Inc. (US), John Rhodes AS Ltd (UK), and H.D. Hudson Manufacturing Company (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441