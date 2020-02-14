Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Summary



A New Market Study, titled "Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on WiseGuyReports.



This report provides in depth study of "Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.



This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Agricultural Supply Chain Service market. This report focused on Agricultural Supply Chain Service market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Agricultural Supply Chain Service Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.



This report focuses on the global Agricultural Supply Chain Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agricultural Supply Chain Service development in North America, Europe, China and India.



The key players covered in this study

SAP

ChainPoint

Agri Value Chain

KPMG

Proagrica

infoDev

Eka

AB Sustain

Geora

SAI Platform

AgriDigital



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-line

Off-line



Market segment by Application, split into

Farm Trade Company

Food Processing Company

Individual Farmer

Agricultural Organization

Other



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

India



Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4697568-global-agricultural-supply-chain-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



Major Key Points in Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-line

1.4.3 Off-line

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.5.2 Farm Trade Company

1.5.3 Food Processing Company

1.5.4 Individual Farmer

1.5.5 Agricultural Organization

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market Size

2.2 Agricultural Supply Chain Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

2.2.2 Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



….



9 International Players Profiles

9.1 SAP

9.1.1 SAP Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Agricultural Supply Chain Service Introduction

9.1.4 SAP Revenue in Agricultural Supply Chain Service Business (2014-2019))

9.1.5 SAP Recent Development

9.2 ChainPoint

9.2.1 ChainPoint Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Agricultural Supply Chain Service Introduction

9.2.4 ChainPoint Revenue in Agricultural Supply Chain Service Business (2014-2019)

9.2.5 ChainPoint Recent Development

9.3 Agri Value Chain

9.3.1 Agri Value Chain Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Agricultural Supply Chain Service Introduction

9.3.4 Agri Value Chain Revenue in Agricultural Supply Chain Service Business (2014-2019)

9.3.5 Agri Value Chain Recent Development

9.4 KPMG

9.4.1 KPMG Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Agricultural Supply Chain Service Introduction

9.4.4 KPMG Revenue in Agricultural Supply Chain Service Business (2014-2019)

9.4.5 KPMG Recent Development

9.5 Proagrica

9.5.1 Proagrica Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Agricultural Supply Chain Service Introduction

9.5.4 Proagrica Revenue in Agricultural Supply Chain Service Business (2014-2019)

9.5.5 Proagrica Recent Development

9.6 infoDev

9.6.1 infoDev Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 Agricultural Supply Chain Service Introduction

9.6.4 infoDev Revenue in Agricultural Supply Chain Service Business (2014-2019)

9.6.5 infoDev Recent Development

9.7 Eka

9.7.1 Eka Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 Agricultural Supply Chain Service Introduction

9.7.4 Eka Revenue in Agricultural Supply Chain Service Business (2014-2019)

9.7.5 Eka Recent Development

9.8 AB Sustain

9.8.1 AB Sustain Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 Agricultural Supply Chain Service Introduction

9.8.4 AB Sustain Revenue in Agricultural Supply Chain Service Business (2014-2019)

9.8.5 AB Sustain Recent Development

9.9 Geora

9.9.1 Geora Company Details

9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 Agricultural Supply Chain Service Introduction

9.9.4 Geora Revenue in Agricultural Supply Chain Service Business (2014-2019)

9.9.5 Geora Recent Development

9.10 SAI Platform

9.10.1 SAI Platform Company Details

9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.10.3 Agricultural Supply Chain Service Introduction

9.10.4 SAI Platform Revenue in Agricultural Supply Chain Service Business (2014-2019)

9.10.5 SAI Platform Recent Development

9.11 AgriDigital



Continued….



At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4697568-global-agricultural-supply-chain-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com



Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)