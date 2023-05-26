NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Agricultural Supply Chain Service market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

SAP (Germany), ChainPoint (Netherlands), Agri Value Chain (India), KPMG (Netherlands), Proagrica (United Kingdom), infoDev (United States), Eka (India), AB Sustain (United Kingdom), Geora Ltd. (Australia), SAI Platform (Belgium), AgriDigital (Australia).



Scope of the Report of Agricultural Supply Chain Service

An agricultural supply chain system includes organizations/cooperatives responsible for the production and distribution of vegetables/fruits/grains/pulses or animal products. Consumers in today's markets are aware of and demand complete transparency of their food production processes. In these chains, agricultural products are used as raw materials for the production of consumer goods with higher added value. In most cases, preservation and conditioning processes extend the shelf life of the products. To combat this food safety issue, many companies have carried out pilot studies that use various techniques to determine and control the production conditions for food throughout the supply chain. Amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the numerous inefficiencies in global food supply chains have been recognized around the world. This has resulted in a likely opening up of opportunities in the medium and long term technology markets.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (On-line, Off-line), Application (Farm Trade Company, Food Processing Company, Individual Farmer, Agricultural Organization, Other), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, Others)



Market Drivers:

Rising Concerns for Food Safety among Consumers Demanding Transparency in the Supply Chain

Rising Concerns towards Food Wastage



Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Emerging Technologies

Increase in Funding and Investments in the Agri-Food Sector



Opportunities:

Increasing Deployment of Technology for Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Services In Order To Achieve Transparency in Supply Chain and To Reduce Food Production Frauds



Challenges:

A Dearth of Technical Expertise Required For Implementing



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Agricultural Supply Chain Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Agricultural Supply Chain Service

Chapter 4: Presenting the Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Agricultural Supply Chain Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



