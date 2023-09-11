Agricultural Surfactants Market Growth Driven by Environmental Concerns and Population Growth

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2023 -- According to a research report titled "Agricultural Surfactants Market by Type (Non-Ionic, Anionic, Cationic, Amphoteric), Application (Herbicides, Fungicides), Substrate Type, Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the agricultural surfactants market is projected to witness substantial growth. In 2023, it is estimated to be valued at USD 1.7 billion and is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028. This growth can be attributed to the convergence of pressing environmental concerns and the increasing global population.



The United Nations Population Division's latest projections, published in 2022, indicate that the global population is on track to reach 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.9 billion in 2080. Subsequently, it is projected to peak at 11.2 billion in 2100 and then gradually decline. In light of climate change and resource limitations, the agricultural sector faces mounting pressure to enhance productivity sustainably. Surfactants offer a strategic solution by optimizing pesticide efficacy, reducing chemical usage, and minimizing environmental impact.



As the world's population continues to surge, the demand for food production grows substantially. Agricultural surfactants play a crucial role in maximizing crop yields through efficient chemical delivery, enabling the agricultural industry to meet these escalating demands while minimizing land and resource utilization. Their role in promoting precision agriculture aligns with the imperative to reduce ecological footprints, making them an essential component of the contemporary agricultural landscape.



Cereals and grains hold the largest share in the agricultural surfactants market in 2023, primarily due to their extensive leaf surfaces that require effective pesticide coverage for pest and disease management. Surfactants enhance adhesion and distribution of pesticides, ensuring comprehensive coverage. Moreover, cereals and grains are staple crops with substantial market value, making yield optimization critical, and surfactants contribute significantly to this economically significant crop category.



Non-ionic surfactants dominate the agricultural surfactants market due to their versatility and compatibility with various agrochemical formulations. Their unique chemical structure allows them to function effectively across diverse pH levels, water qualities, and environmental conditions, ensuring consistent performance and efficacy. Additionally, non-ionic surfactants exhibit reduced potential for plant phytotoxicity, aligning with environmentally friendly farming practices.



In terms of substrate type, bio-based surfactants are estimated to experience the highest growth in the agricultural surfactants market. Synthetic surfactants currently dominate the market due to their consistent performance and specialized properties, but the preference for eco-friendly alternatives is increasing.



The Asia Pacific region is witnessing the fastest-growing market for agricultural surfactants, driven by a growing population, the adoption of modern agricultural practices, and increasing awareness of surfactant benefits. This region's diverse climate and cropping patterns also contribute to the demand for versatile surfactant solutions.



Major key players in the agricultural surfactants market include CHS Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), Corteva Agriscience (US), Evonik (Germany), Croda International Plc (UK), Nufarm (Australia), CLARIANT (Switzerland), and Stepan Company (US).



