Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2023 -- AMA Research released the latest research publication on Global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) market that provides up-to-date and peer-reviewed facts, figures and analysis of global developments in technology, policies, and markets. The survey with Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) manufacturers and stakeholders from key geographies, reveals various challenges with regulation, development, and growth scenarios. Additionally stream of Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the players profiled in the study are DAS En­vi­ron­men­tal Ex­pert GmbH (Germany), Suez SA (France), Veolia Water Company (France), Dow Water & Process Solutions Inc. (United States), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (United States), Originclear (United States), AECOM (United States), BASF SE (Germany), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Organo Corporation (Japan).



Scope of the Report of Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT)

Agricultural wastewater can contain high quantities of contaminants and it cannot be disposed of incorrectly without treatment. If disposed of incorrectly, it creates the risk of eutrophication of surface and ground waters and can impose significant trade waste charges. This wastewater is generated from a variety of farm activities including animal feeding operations and the processing of agricultural products, which can pollute surface and groundwater if not properly managed. Agriculture wastewater treatment involves controlling pollution from surface runoff contaminated by chemicals found in pesticides, fertilizers, animal slurry, crop residues or irrigation water.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Physical Solutions, Chemical Solutions, Biological Solutions), Pollutant Source (Point Source, Non-point Source)



Market Trends:

Anaerobic Treatment for Agriculture Wastewater Treatment is Growing Area of Interest

Growing Awareness About Wastewater Treatment



Market Drivers:

Increasing Water Scarcity and Stress

Increasing Usage of Chemicals in the Agriculture Cultivation is Causing Pollution

Opportunities:

Advancements in the Wastewater Treatment Technologies Coupled with Supportive Government Regulations



In July 2019, French utility-based company Suez has won a contract to build and operate a wastewater treatment plant in New Delhi, India. The contract was awarded to Suez by Delhi Jal Board, the governing body for water management.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



