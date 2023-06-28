Agriculture Adjuvants Market Worth $4.8 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2023 -- The global agriculture adjuvants market is projected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2023 to USD 4.8 billion by 2028. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period. The report highlights that farmers are increasingly seeking ways to enhance the efficiency of crop protection programs while reducing their environmental impact. Adjuvants, which enhance the performance of pesticides and fertilizers by improving their efficacy, coverage, and retention, are being utilized to make farming more sustainable by reducing the reliance on excessive chemical usage. The demand for agricultural adjuvants is driven by the need for increased food production and sustainable crop protection.



The report identifies the cereals and grains segment as holding the largest market share in the agricultural adjuvants market in 2022. Cereal and grain crops, such as wheat and rice, are staple food sources globally. Protecting these crops from weather, pests, and weeds necessitates the use of agricultural adjuvants. With the growing production and demand for cereals and grains, the utilization of agricultural adjuvants in this segment is increasing.



Furthermore, the adoption of tank-mix adjuvants is experiencing the fastest growth in the agricultural adjuvants market. Tank-mix adjuvants are added separately into the spray tank along with pesticides or herbicides. They provide benefits such as improved spray coverage, increased absorption into target crops, and reduced drift. Farmers are increasingly adopting tank-mix adjuvants due to their ability to customize and adjust the adjuvant application on a case-by-case basis, ensuring desired performance characteristics when treating specific pests or weeds.



In terms of regional distribution, North America held the largest share of the agricultural adjuvants market in 2022. Factors driving the demand for agricultural adjuvants in this region include the cultivation of industrial crops like corn and soybeans. The United States, in particular, witnessed significant corn and soybean production in 2022, contributing to the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market in North America.



Key players in the agricultural adjuvants market mentioned in the report include Corteva Agriscience, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International Plc, Nufarm Limited, Solvay SA, BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Clariant AG, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, WILBUR-ELLIS AGRIBUSINESS, Precision Laboratories, LLC, and CHS Inc.



