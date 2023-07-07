Agriculture Analytics Market Size Is Rising at 13.1% CAGR to Surpass US$ 2.5 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2023 -- The global Agriculture Analytics Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2023 to USD 2.5 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The increasing demand for food security due to a growing global population is pushing farmers to optimize crop yields and resource management using data-driven insights. Technological advancements, including IoT and remote sensing, generate vast amounts of data that can be analyzed to improve farming practices will further drive the agriculture analytics market



The solution segment is expected to hold the highest market share



Agriculture analytics solutions utilize advanced technologies and data analysis techniques to optimize and improve agricultural operations. These solutions collect, process, and analyze vast amounts of data from multiple sources, including weather patterns, soil conditions, crop growth, and machinery performance. By leveraging this data, agriculture analytics solutions provide valuable insights and recommendations to farmers and agricultural stakeholders.



By technology,Remote sensing and satellite imagey to hold the highest market share



The use of remote sensing and satellite imagery has revolutionized agriculture analytics by providing valuable insights and information for optimizing farming practices. These technologies allow farmers and researchers to gather data on crop health, land use, and environmental conditions without extensive on-the-ground monitoring. Remote sensing and satellite imagery also enable monitoring of environmental factors affecting agriculture, such as temperature, precipitation, and sunlight availability



By end users,Farmers segment to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



The emergence of precision agriculture, which integrates technologies like GPS, remote sensing, and data analytics, has revolutionized how farmers manage their operations. These tools enable farmers to gather real-time data, generate field maps, and precisely apply inputs like fertilizers and pesticides. By optimizing resource allocation and reducing waste, farmers can improve efficiency and environmental sustainability.



North America to dominate the market during the forecast period



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2023. The region comprises developed countries, such as the US and Canada, and is considered the most advanced region in terms of adopting digital technologies. The presence of many agriculture technology providers, such as IBM, Microsoft, Deere & Company, Granular, and The Climate Corporation, is driving the growth of the market in North America. Also, the rapid developments in infrastructure, high adoption of digital technologies, and demand for data-driven solutions contribute to the agriculture analytics market growth in the region.



Key Players



The major vendors offering agriculture analytics solutions are Deere & Company(US), IBM(US), Bayer Ag (Germany), SAP(Germany), Trimble(US), Accenture(Ireland), ABACO(Italy), DeLaval(Sweden), Oracle(US), DTN(US), Farmers Edge(Canada), SAS Institute(US), Iteris(US), PrecisionHawk(US), Conservis(US), Stesalit Systems(India), Agribotix(US), Agrivi(UK), Granular(US), FBN(US), Gro Intelligence(US), Resson(Canada), AgVue Technologies(US), Taranis(US), CropX(Israel), Trace Genomics(US), Fasal(India), AgEye Technologies(US), HelioPas AI(Germany), OneSoil (Switzerland), Root AI (US)and AgShift(US).



