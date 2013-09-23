Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Agriculture And Forestry Machinery Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019



Agriculture is undoubtedly one of the ground-breaking revolutions in the history of the world. With the passage of time, and improvement in applied technology, machineries have become an indispensable part of agriculture and forestry. A large variety of equipments like bed-tillers, harrows, cultivators, sprayers, rotators, de-stoners, drillers, tractors etc. are extensively used in agriculture, while forestry equipments include chain-saws, harvesters, trailers, winches, chippers, and skidder cranes. These machineries and equipments help to increase work efficiency and precision.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/agriculture-and-forestry-machinery-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019



The market for agriculture and forestry machinery has recently seen high growth, and the same trend is expected to follow in the next five years. The Asia-Pacific region showed unparalleled growth, accounting for more than double the demand from the rest of the world. China is expected to outgrow the USA in terms of equipment production and export. Brazil and India are also expected to sustain their phenomenal increase in demand as well as production. The EU has also sustained slow growth, mainly due to the demand from Germany, France, and Italy. Russia also witnessed a strong growth in tractor sales. Asia and Eastern-Europe are expected to drive the growth in the demand for agriculture and forestry equipment.



One of the primary drivers for this market is the rapidly expanding population in Asian countries, driving the need for increased agriculture output. With the governments pressing for mechanized agriculture, it is natural for this market to grow and technology is another driver for this market. Better products developed for increased operational efficiency in the agricultural land or the forests drive its sales. Forest cover is reduced to accommodate people in ever expanding cities. Also, there is a huge demand for timber-woods and forest biomass in the EU and the USA, which drives the growth in the demand for forestry machineries.



One of the major restraints of this industry is the lack of information about products among farmers. Agriculture is the mainstay of the rural population, who often in developing countries lack the knowledge about the efficiencies of agricultural machineries. The initial capital requirement also acts as a deterrent in some cases. However, this trend is changing quickly due to government interventions and awareness programs.



Some of the main manufacturers of agriculture equipments include AGCO Group, Mahindra Group, Kuhn Group, Kubota Corp, Same Deutz-Fahr Group, among others. Forestry machinery manufacturers include Hubei Machinery and Equipment, Weifang Euroking Machinery, Boneng Transmission Co., AGROSTROJ Pelhrimov a.s, and John Deere, among many others.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/175281



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



Latest Reports:

Food Service Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/174032



Food service equipments are useful in transporting and dispensing or serving prepared foods in restaurants. Food service equipments include all types of commercial equipments in kitchens used for preparation, refrigeration storage, and food holding & serving. The four basic categories into which food service equipments are classified are cleaning, cooking, food preparation and refrigeration. These four areas are needed in hospitality business like hotels and restaurants.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/174032



The types of food service equipments depend on type of commercial eatery. For example, though all kitchens require oven, not all kitchens will require same size of oven. Electric dishwashers are used in majority of restaurants although some restaurants may use hand wash. Soda dispensers, Milk shake mixers and coffee makers are other most common food service equipments. With the rising trends of dining out, food service equipments industry has been experiencing a direct growth. Increase in self service cafeteria chains has also been driving food service equipments market. Also increasing demand of quick service by customers has led to growth of the food service equipments industry.



Neurotherapeutic Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/174480



Neurologic disorder can be defined as a change in the functioning of nervous system. These disorders occur due to the structural or biochemical change in the activity of brain, spinal cord and other nerves. Neurologic disorders can be primarily categorized into three main divisions namely central nervous system disorders, peripheral nervous system disorders and autonomous nervous system disorder. Many of the neurologic disorders involve progressive deterioration in physical and mental capabilities that disturbs both patient and patient’s family.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/174480



Changes in the brain activity are generally caused due to genetic disorders, infections, changing lifestyle, congenital health problems, brain injury and other traumas. These neurological disorders lead to symptoms such as muscle weakness, paralysis, poor condition, pain and other disorders. Most of the common diseases related with neurologic disorders are Alzheimers, Parkinson’s, huntington’s disease, neurological cancers, epilepsy and others traumas. Hence, neurotherapeutic drugs are given for the treatment of such discomfort causing diseases.



About

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.