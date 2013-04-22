Agriculture and Jack Enrile on Good Government

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Without a shadow of a doubt, every registered voter in the country wants to vote for a candidate that will represent and conduct good government, but the burning question remains of how voters can know if a particular candidate will be capable of accomplishing the task of good government, and thus it is up to a candidate’s past history and record of public service that will serve as an indicator if he/she is a worthy candidate, so, for instance, the opinions of Jack Enrile on good government ought to be backed up by his political history, and thankfully it does. If truth be told, throughout the time he was the congressman of the First District of the Province of Cagayan, a position he faithfully served from the years 1998-2001, 2001-2004, 2004-2007, and finally 2010-2013, Jack has consistently created bills that would integrate more effectively the various levels of government scattered throughout all corners of the country and thereby creating, slowly but surely, a good government, and none of this is more evident than in the popular bill he coauthored and championed: the Food Sovereignty Bill.



Jack’s personal advocacy has always been finding effective solutions to the agricultural problems of the country, for the reason that if these major agricultural problems are solved then one will be able to solve such crippling problems as hunger and poverty. On the other hand, in order to tackle these issues, one first needs to deal with another issue, and that is the integration of the various national government offices (NGOs) to the rest of the country. Apparently, the NGOs throughout the provinces have yet to cooperate with each other effectively, and this had led to a lot of wasted time and frustration. More importantly, the provincial problems that these NGOs are supposed to solve are left as they are, unattended. As a consequence, the Food Sovereignty Bill stresses that, through an annual food requirement plan, the NGOS should cooperate more with each other as well as integrate with government, so that the major problems of the provinces can be solved most effectively. This is what could be practiced from the views of Jack Enrile on good government, where every level of government lends a hand with each other, in order that no time will be wasted in improving the living conditions of the constituents of the entire country. Thus, Jack Enrile on good government is one of the headlines in Jack’s campaign, making him a worthy candidate amongst voters.



Juan Castañer Ponce Enrile, Jr. (born on July 16, 1958), also known as Jack Enrile, is a Filipino government official. He is a Representative of the 1st District of Cagayan in the 15th Congress. He is the only son and namesake of Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile of Cagayan and the former Ambassador to the Holy See, Cristina Castañer of Manila. He is married to former Cagayan Province Congresswoman Salvacion “Sally” Santiago. Sally traces her roots to the Santiagos of Angat and Guiguinto, Bulacan.



