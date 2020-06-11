Agriculture Crop Insurance Market to See Massive Growth : Chubb, Prudential Financial, AXA

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Agriculture Crop Insurance' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Zurich American Insurance Co. (United States), Chubb Limited (United States), QBE Insurance (Australia), China United Property Insurance (China), American Financial Group (United States), Prudential Financial (United States), AXA SA (France), Everest Re Group (Bermuda), Sompo Holdings Inc. (Japan), CUNA Mutual (United States), Agriculture Insurance Company of India (India), ICICI Lombard (India).



Agriculture is the mainstay of various economies including India, Brazil, China, United States, South Korea etc. and considered to be a catalyst for the overall economic development of the nation. Numerous countries governments have entered into a partnership with private crop insurance providers indemnify the insured against losses which occur during the crop year. Crop insurance is considered as a risk management tool for farmers in both emerging and emerged economies. As per World Bank, demand for food will increase by 70% by 2050, at least 80 billion dollar annual investments will be needed to meet this demand. In the current scenario, only a fraction of farmers opt for crop insurance because of its irregular payouts in developing nations. According to the World Bank, agriculture finance empowers poor farmers to increase their wealth and food production to be able to feed 9 billion people by 2050



Market Segmentation

by Type (Crop/MPCI Insurance, Crop/Hail Insurance, Livestock Insurance, Others), Application (Agencies, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channel)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increased Sustainable Productivity, Particularly Through Climate-Smart Approaches



Market Growth Drivers: Surging Demand of Food, its Flexibility and Availability



Stringent Rules and Regulations Regarding Agriculture Crop Insurance



Restraints: Lack of Awareness and Understanding About Insurance Among Households



High Overhead Costs Associated with the Collection of Actuarial Data, Monitoring for Moral Hazard, and the Validation and Payment of Claims



Challenges: The Limited Availability of Insurance Products that Meet the Needs of Poor and Low-Income Farmers



Insufficiently Funding by Government Scheme



Lack of Policy Clarity as to Role of MNOs Serving as Insurance Agents



Country level Break-up includes:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands and Russia

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Agriculture Crop Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Agriculture Crop Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Agriculture Crop Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Agriculture Crop Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Agriculture Crop Insurance Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Agriculture Crop Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



