Agriculture Crop Insurance Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2025 : Zurich American, Chubb, QBE Insurance

Agriculture is the mainstay of various economies including India, Brazil, China, United States, South Korea etc. and considered to be a catalyst for the overall economic development of the nation. Numerous countries' governments have entered into a partnership with private crop insurance providers indemnify the insured against losses which occur during the crop year. Crop insurance is considered as a risk management tool for farmers in both emerging and emerged economies. As per World Bank, demand for food will increase by 70% by 2050, at least 80 billion dollar annual investments will be needed to meet this demand. In the current scenario, only a fraction of farmers opt for crop insurance because of its irregular payouts in developing nations. According to the World Bank, agriculture finance empowers poor farmers to increase their wealth and food production to be able to feed 9 billion people by 2050



Market Drivers

- Surging Demand of Food, its Flexibility and Availability

- Stringent Rules and Regulations Regarding Agriculture Crop Insurance



Market Trend

- Increased Sustainable Productivity, Particularly Through Climate-Smart Approaches



Restraints

- Lack of Awareness and Understanding About Insurance Among Households

- High Overhead Costs Associated with the Collection of Actuarial Data, Monitoring for Moral Hazard, and the Validation and Payment of Claims



Agriculture Crop Insurance

by Type (Crop/MPCI Insurance, Crop/Hail Insurance, Livestock Insurance, Others), Application (Agencies, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channel)

To comprehend Agriculture Crop Insurance market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Agriculture Crop Insurance market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



