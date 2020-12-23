Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Agriculture Drones Market



The Global Agriculture Drones market is forecast to be valued at USD 9.63 Billion by 2027, as per the latest assessment by Emergen Research. The market has witnessed promising growth in recent years. Drones are capable of enhancing precision agriculture, which is influencing the progress of the sector. The extraction of data collected with the use of drones enables better planning, monitoring, and decision-making for livestock and crops. Agriculture drones find applications in land scouting, field analysis, livestock monitoring, seed planting, crop spraying, and crop surveying, among others.



Key participants include:- Honeycomb Corporation, Parrot SA, Ageagle LLC, DJI Technology, AeroVironment Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Ursula Agriculture, Delair-Tech SAS, Trimble Navigation Limited, and PrecisionHawk, among others.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Fixed Wing Drones

Rotary Blade Drones

Hybrid Drones

Software and Services

Data Management Software

Imaging Software

Data Analytics Software

Others



Integrant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Propulsion System

Controller System

Camera System

Frames

Navigation System

Batteries

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Crop Spraying

Others



Market Drivers



The deployment of advanced technologies is bringing about a shift in the efficiency and yield of conventional agriculture practices. Sustainable agriculture practices help farmers streamline their production processes with improved data analytics. The rising investment in agricultural drones is also expected to propel the growth of the market. Factors like the increasing awareness about agriculture drones, higher focus on venture funding, and the development of farming technology, are boosting productivity. The growth in the agricultural yield and government initiatives are expected to benefit the market in the coming years.



Regional Analysis



Asia Pacific is projected to deliver a sizable CAGR in the forecast period owing to the escalating demand from India, China, Japan, and South Korea. The regional market is dependent on the agricultural sector for a significant portion of its revenue. The expansion of the region's agricultural sector to accommodate the need for better productivity is projected to boost further adoption of agriculture drones.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Agriculture Drones Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Agriculture Drones Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. High demand of food owing to the increase in population



4.2.2.2. Increase in investment in research of new agricultural drones



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Safety concerns associated with drones



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Agriculture Drones Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Hardware



5.1.1.1. Fixed Wing Drones



5.1.1.2. Rotary Blade Drones



5.1.1.3. Hybrid Drones



5.1.2. Software and Services



5.1.2.1. Data Management Software



5.1.2.2. Imaging Software



5.1.2.3. Data Analytics Software



5.1.2.4. Others



Chapter 6. Agriculture Drones Market By Integrant Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Integrant Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Propulsion System



6.1.2. Controller System



6.1.3. Camera System



6.1.4. Frames



6.1.5. Navigation System



6.1.6. Batteries



6.1.7. Others



Chapter 7. Agriculture Drones Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Crop Scouting



7.1.2. Field Mapping



7.1.3. Livestock Monitoring



7.1.4. Smart Greenhouse



7.1.5. Crop Spraying



7.1.6. Others



To be Continued…!

