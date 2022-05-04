Agriculture Drones Market Overview and Future Trends

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2022 -- The agriculture drones market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2020 to USD 5.7 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 35.9% from 2020 to 2025. One of the major factors driving the growth of this is availability of agriculture drones related software solutions for field survey and data analytics.



Recently, the FAA's Small UAS Rule (Part 107) has made a major impact on how drones can and are being used across industries, including agriculture. Focused on agriculture industry, the rules suggest the ways for the use of drones by farmers and ranchers and define the requirements and provisions to conduct remote sensing operations over farms and ranches. Under this rule, a waiver is allowed for operations beyond the visual line-of-sight (BVLOS). This allows farmers to capture more area in a single deployment, compared to the area taken while flying a drone within line-of-sight.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=23709764



The agriculture drones market for software and services is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Drone Deploy is a leading player in the agriculture drones market that offers cloud-control software solutions for drones; the company's software is largely preferred by professionals in agriculture as it is capable of flight automation as well as data capture and data processing and analysis. Furthermore, growing awareness about the benefits of data analytics software among farmers, agronomists, and insurance companies is driving the agriculture drones market for data analytics software.



The agriculture drones market for hybrid/VTOL is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Hybrid drones can steadily hover and fly at fast speeds. Beyond take-off and landing positions, VTOL technology can have a massive impact on the success and cost of drone surveys. Due to these advantages, hybrid drones are being adopted for precision farming applications, such as field mapping, crop scouting, and crop spraying.

The agriculture drones market for navigation systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Farmers use GPS receiver to locate preselected field positions to collect soil samples. These samples are then analyzed in a lab, which creates a fertility map in a geographic information system (GIS). A farmer can prescribe the amount of fertilizer for each field location that was sampled. Thus, navigation systems are playing a crucial role in field mapping and crop spraying applications.



The agriculture drones market for precision fish farming is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The governments of several nations, including the Republic of Palau, Belize, Jamaica, and the Republic of Costa Rica, are promoting the use of drones to detect illegal fishing and aid in the prosecution of offenders. The government of Belize is using drones to enforce fishing regulations over the Glover's Reef Marine Reserve and other protected marine areas in the waters off Belize.



The agriculture drones market for indoor farming applications is expected to grow at a higher during the forecast period. Agriculture drones are being increasingly used in greenhouses for pollination applications (self and cross-pollinating) and controlling pests and insects for indoor horticulture applications. They are also increasingly deployed in the indoor applications for environmental monitoring.



The agriculture drones market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Many of the players have been establishing agriculture drone service network in China to cope with the growing demand for agriculture drones from farmers and agronomists. According to International Society of Precision Agriculture (ISPA), Japan is using precision technology through robotic equipment, such as rice transplanting robot, robotic auto-mover for yard work, unmanned tractor, autonomous agricultural spraying, and automated harvesting of fruit trees.



One of the major opportunities for the growth of the market include high adoption of aerial data collection tools in agriculture. PrecisionHawk (US) uses agriculture drones and different sensors, such as multispectral, thermal, and LIDAR sensors, to collect raw crop data for analysis using its PrecisionAnalytics software. PrecisionAnalytics is a complete aerial mapping, modeling, and agronomy platform based on 10 years of agriculture analytics experience and millions of acres of crop data.