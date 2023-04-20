Agriculture Drones Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2023 -- Agriculture Drones Market is expected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2020, registering at a CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast period.



The market for agricultural drones is being propelled by the demand for precision farming techniques to boost crop output and lower operating expenses. Farmers can gather real-time data on crop health, soil moisture levels, and other environmental conditions with agriculture drones, allowing them to make informed decisions and improve their agricultural techniques.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=23709764



Agriculture drones market for hardware to hold larger share during forecast period



senseFly (Switzerland) offers Sequoia, a multispectral sensor for agriculture drones that captures images across 4 defined, visible, and non-visible spectral bands; and plus RGB imagery in a single flight. PrecisionHawk (US), a leading market player, offers Lancaster, a fixed wing UAV with an IR camera system. FLIR Vue, a thermal camera offered by FLIR Systems (US), can be used as a payload in any agriculture drone for precision agriculture applications



The agriculture drones precision farming market for crop spraying is expected to grow at the highest CAGR forecast period



Adoption of drones for crop spraying is an efficient practice to increase the yield of crops and reduce the wastage of fertilizers and pesticides. In August 2021, DJI launched the Agras T30 drone. With a 30-liter spray tank, and a spreading system payload capacity of up to 40kg, 16 nozzles, and a spray range of 9 meters, the T30 takes aerial spraying efficiency to new heights and can cover 40 acres in an hour.



Agriculture drones market for navigation systems to register highest CAGR in during forecast period



The agriculture drones market for navigation systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Sentera (US) GPS + INS (Inertial Navigation System) technology together with their industry leading multispectral cameras and AI to create cutting-edge precision farming sensors. Navigation systems help agriculture drones to achieve centimeter-level positioning and orientation.



Request Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=23709764



Agriculture drones market in North America to hold the largest share during forecast period



The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major contributors to the market in North America, where agriculture drones are in high demand. The region focuses on environmental protection and planned use of natural resources. The governments in this region are actively focusing on tackling environment-related concerns such as water conservation and resource wastage. The presence of a large number of vendors, continuous advancements in technology, and reducing prices of equipment are contributing to the growth of the market in North America.