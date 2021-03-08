New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The Agriculture Drones market is projected to grow from USD 1.26 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 6.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Agriculture drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) primarily used to perform the survey of farms. This technology aids the agricultural decision in collecting information, storing it for future use, combining it, and using for analysis. They also help in maintaining the precision of the level of insecticides and pesticides used on the crops. They also monitor the irrigation system and the performance of the labor.



Get a Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1513



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Honeycomb Corporation, Parrot SA, Ageagle LLC, DJI Technology, AeroVironment Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Ursula Agriculture, Delair-Tech SAS, Trimble Navigation Limited and Precisionhawk, among others.



Factors boosting the market growth are the high awareness about agricultural drones, investment into venture funding, and advancement in farming technology that boosts productivity. Increase in demand for high yield and initiatives taken by the government to support the agricultural sector will encourage the growth of the market.



Drones provide quick information, have a low cost of operations, and can readily access to areas that are hard to reach by cars and boats. However, drones are limited by weather conditions such as the speed of the wind.



However, lack of trained pilots and air traffic management are hampering the growth of the market. Revolution of the farming sector from traditional to digitalization will increase the demand for software used to design and maintain drones, especially in emerging nations such as China and India.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Drones provide quick information, have a low cost of operations, and can readily access to areas that are hard to reach by cars and boats.



Hardware segment held a market share of 53% in the year 2018. Amazon on June 5, 2019, announced to release its latest hybrid drone that uses a combination of thermal cameras, depth cameras and sonar to detect any hazards.



The onboard cameras can identify the obstacle and navigate around them with the help of machine learning.



Software and services segment under component is segmented into imaging software, data management software, data analytics software, and others. It is anticipated to have the highest CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.



Increase in development and widespread use of drone technology, availability of high-resolution images used for various tasks such as maintenance, surveying, mapping, and monitoring is boosting the market growth.



Various types of software are available that offer intelligent data analysis solutions to make unstructured drone data "actionable" and gain meaningful insights without time-consuming manual analytics.



The navigation system has a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. A drone with a well-equipped GPS, high imaging camera, and an autopilot system provides plenty of aerial shots.



Field Mapping instantly captures a 2D, low-resolution field map as the drone flies so that farmers can make crop management decisions on the spot. This has made it easier for farmers to quickly identify crop stress and stomp out problem areas before they spread.



Field mapping held the largest market share of 21% in the year 2018, with a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.



North America held the largest market share of 25% in the year 2018. This growth is mainly due to the exemption from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under the part 107 rule, which is encouraging the adoption of the drone in the agricultural sector. The exemption is attracting increased investment from venture capitalists in the market.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1513



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global agriculture drone market on the basis of Component, Integrant, Application, and Region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hardware

Software and Services



Integration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Controller System

Propulsion System

Camera System

Frames

Navigation System

Batteries

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Crop Spraying

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



Browse Complete Report "Agriculture Drones Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/agriculture-drone-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Agriculture Drones Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Agriculture Drones Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. High demand of food owing to the increase in population



4.2.2.2. Increase in investment in research of new agricultural drones



4.2.2.3. Ease in the survey of the field



4.2.2.4. Rise in demand of drones in emerging nations



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Safety concerns associated with drones



4.2.3.2. Dearth of knowledge among farmers



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continued…..



Read More Reports:-



Fibre Cement Board Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027



Dietary Supplements Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027



Field Service Management Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027



Adhesives and Sealants Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027



Engine Brake Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.