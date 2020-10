New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The report includes estimations of market size, market share, product types and applications, growth rate, future trends, and regional bifurcation of the market. The market report on the Agriculture Drones industry covers all mandatory and fruitful data about the industry that can assist the companies and business decision-makers in formulating strategic business plans to expand their business.



The report is updated with the latest market scenarios with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains and contributed to financial instabilities. It has also affected the market trends and dynamics and has drastically affected the key segments of the market. The report offers a comprehensive initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Agriculture Drones market and its crucial segments.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the Agriculture Drones market with extensive profiling of the companies to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape on a global level. The top manufacturers/companies are profiled along with their sales and revenue estimations, market size, market reach, market share, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players studied in the report are Honeycomb Corporation, Parrot SA, Ageagle LLC, DJI Technology, AeroVironment Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Ursula Agriculture, Delair-Tech SAS, Trimble Navigation Limited and Precisionhawk, among others. SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are also covered in the report.



Component Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Hardware

Software and Services



Integrant Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Controller System

Propulsion System

Camera System

Frames

Navigation System

Batteries

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Crop Spraying

Others



Furthermore, the report divides the Agriculture Drones market on the basis of types and application spectrum to impart a clear understanding of the market.



The statistically significant data offered by the report assists the readers in building a strong foothold in the industry while navigating through serious competitive waters. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics and offers a futuristic outlook with regards to growth driving and restraining factors.



The report also offers an all-encompassing regional bifurcation and analysis of the market to offer an insight into import/export, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratios, market share, market growth, presence of key competitors, and revenue contribution.



The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



