Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global Agriculture Drones market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.63 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rise in demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, mainly due to the advancement in technology. These drones are used to perform surveys on farms, and it is used to collect information, store for future purposes, and to combine and to use it for analysis. These drones are also applicable in maintaining the precision of the level of pesticides and insecticides used on the crops. They are also used to monitor the irrigation system and labor performance.



The researchers find out why sales of Agriculture Drones are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Agriculture Drones industry.



The investigative approach applied for the extensive analysis of the sale, gross margin and profit generated by the industry are presented through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Importantly, these resources can be easily integrated or used for preparing business or corporate presentations.



Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, the Indian Agricultural Department announced its plan for the deployment of drones in the areas of Rajasthan, India, as well as in the areas of the monsoon period for the anti-locust operations. The locust attack leads to massive crop destruction.

The hardware segment held a significant market share of 52.8% in the year 2019. On June 5, 2019, Amazon announced the release of its latest hybrid drone, which uses a combination of depth cameras, thermal cameras, and sonar to detect any hazards.

The smart greenhouse segment uses agricultural drones for safe inspection of structural components. Farmers use live video feed so that they can safely inspect the structural systems from the ground.

The navigation system is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 35.1% as drones are equipped with advance GPS, high-imaging camera, and an autopilot system also offers ample aerial shots.

North America helps a significant share due to the exemption from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under the part 107 rule, which will help support the adoption of these drones in the agricultural industry. The exemption will attract increased investment from the venture capitalist.

Key participants include Honeycomb Corporation, Parrot SA, Ageagle LLC, DJI Technology, AeroVironment Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Ursula Agriculture, Delair-Tech SAS, Trimble Navigation Limited, and PrecisionHawk, among others.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Fixed Wing Drones

Rotary Blade Drones

Hybrid Drones

Software and Services

Data Management Software

Imaging Software

Data Analytics Software

Others



Integrant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Propulsion System

Controller System

Camera System

Frames

Navigation System

Batteries

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Crop Spraying

Others



Agriculture Drones Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Agriculture Drones Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Agriculture Drones Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Agriculture Drones Market By Industries Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Agriculture Drones Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Agriculture Drones Market Regional Outlook

Continued…