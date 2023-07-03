Agriculture Drones Market Worth $17.9 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 31.5% from 2023

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2023 -- The agriculture drones market is expected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2028, with a projected CAGR of 31.5% from 2023 to 2028. This significant growth is driven by the increasing demand for efficiency, sustainability, and profitability in modern-day agriculture practices.



Agriculture drones play a crucial role in revolutionizing crop management by providing real-time data and actionable insights. With high-resolution imaging capabilities, they collect data on crop health, soil conditions, and other important parameters, empowering farmers to make informed decisions. Precision spraying and targeted interventions help minimize resource wastage, reduce environmental impact, and optimize yields. The integration of drones with smart farming systems further enhances their utility.



The report highlights that controller systems are expected to account for the largest share in 2023 within the component segment. Controller systems play a critical role in drone operation and control, acting as the interface between the operator and the drone. These systems are evolving to support autonomous capabilities, reducing the need for manual control and enhancing operational efficiency. User-friendly interfaces and safety features enable compliance with regulations while ensuring seamless communication and synchronization of various payloads and sensors.



In terms of applications, livestock monitoring is expected to dominate the agriculture drone market with the largest share in 2023. Drones offer efficient and cost-effective ways to track animal movement, behavior, and health over large areas, reducing labor and costs. Real-time data collection in remote locations optimizes grazing management and improves animal welfare. Livestock monitoring with drones enhances animal safety by aiding in the detection of distress or potential threats.



Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in 2023, driven by favorable regulatory environments, government support, technological advancements, and a strong agricultural sector. Europe is also poised to lead the market due to its well-developed agricultural sector, emphasis on sustainable farming practices, and government initiatives promoting precision agriculture.



Major players in the agriculture drone market include DJI (China), PrecisionHawk (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Parrot (France), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), and others, showcasing the global reach and diversity of the industry.



