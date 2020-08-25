Agriculture Drones Market Worth $5.7 Billion by 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Agriculture Drones Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Application (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring), Offering, Farming Environment, Farm Produce, Component, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Agriculture Drones Market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2020 to USD 5.7 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 35.9% from 2020 to 2025. A few key factors driving the growth of this market are pressure on global food supply due to growing world population and increase in venture funding for the development of agriculture drones.



Hardware to hold larger share of agriculture drones market during forecast period



Hardware is expected to account for a larger share of the agriculture drones market during the forecast period. Drones can take aerial photos of crops and fields, and as they fly at heights lower than satellites, they can also take images with the centimeter-level resolution. By now, a significant number of farmers have started experimenting with drones. The rise in the use of drones by farmers or agronomists would lead hardware to capture a major share of the market in the coming years.



Navigation systems to register highest CAGR in agriculture drones market during forecast period



The agriculture drones market for navigation systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A drone well equipped with a navigation system and an autopilot system, including a camera, gives plenty of aerial options. Agriculture drones with GPS receivers recognize their position within a farm, which enables them to adjust operations to maximize productivity or efficiency at that location.



Agriculture drones market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



The agriculture drones market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rate of adoption of smart agriculture techniques is likely to grow at a high pace in this region, mainly led by emerging countries such as India and China, and countries in Southeast Asia. The rapidly increasing population, availability of arable farms, and government support through subsidies are the major factors driving the adoption of agriculture drones in APAC. In China, agriculture drones (used for precision farming applications) are being used for spraying applications to contain the spread of COVID-19. As of April 2020, DJI (China) sprayed disinfectant in over 3 million square meters in Shenzhen, China, using agriculture drones. The company is also helping 1,000 counties in China to adopt the spraying method.



DJI (China), PrecisionHawk (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Parrot Drones (France), 3DR (US), AeroVironment, Inc. (US), Yamaha Motor Corp. (Japan), DroneDeploy (US), AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (US), and OPTiM Corp. (Japan) are some of the major players in the agriculture drones market.



