Agriculture Equipment Market 2020 Trends by Industry Players AGCO Corporation, Bucher Industries AG, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Company, Escorts Ltd., Kubota Corporation

With rapidly growing demand from Latin America and Middle East & Africa, the agriculture equipment market is slated to record significant gains over the forthcoming timeframe. Agriculture farming equipment and products relate to all types of tools and machinery used in animal husbandry and horticulture. A wide variety of equipment, as well as products are needed based on the industries and operations of a specific farm, make agriculture equipment market a highly remunerative industry vertical.



According to the research, the agriculture equipment market size is anticipated to touch the $ 230 billion mark by 2026.



The harvesting machinery segment is divided into combine harvester, thresher, reaper, and forage harvester. Efficiency and lesser time-to market provided by a reaper will support the harvesting machinery market growth.



Plowing & cultivation machinery is segmented into ploughs, harrows, and cultivators & tillers. Improvement in the overall soil conditions for increasing crop yield will favor the ploughing and cultivation machinery industry growth.



Plough is a tool which is used in farming for cultivation of soil in preparation to turn the soil or planting to loosen or sowing seed. They were conventionally drawn by working animals like cattle or horse, but now they are drawn by tractors. The main use of ploughing is to turn over the upper layer of the soil, and to bring in fresh nutrients to the surface, whereas burying weeds as well as the leftovers of previous crops, permitting them to break down.



The farm tractor segment is further divided into sub-compact utility tractor, compact utility tractor, and specialty tractor. The lightweight feature and ease of maneuverability provided by compact and sub-compact tractors will support the farm tractor market growth in coming years.



A compact utility tractor is an indispensable tool for many homeowners, small farmers as well as gardeners. Its versatility and size make it the perfect choice for completing tasks like material handling, general landscape maintenance, soil work, and mowing. These utility tractors can also perform tasks that are similar to that of larger farm tractors.



Compact utility tractors are also equipped with three-point hitches, hydraulics, and PTOs (power take-offs), which enable the tractors to use a variety of equipment, attachments, and tools. These tractors are used for lawn care, snow removal, food plots, landscaping, and livestock maintenance as well.



Haying machinery product segment is bifurcated into balers, mower-conditioner, and tedders & rakes. Benefits offered by tedders and rakes such as accelerating drying time or haymaking process will propel the haying machinery market growth. The key application of tedders is to spread the cut crop evenly on the field in order to speed up the natural drying process which may be affected by the air movement or the sun.



Double rotor rakes can be utilized for spreading hay and are so designed that the rotor tines can be converted to a vertical angle from a horizontal angle and vice versa. From a regional frame of reference, the Latin America agriculture equipment market is poised to grow over the forecast timespan owing to the dynamic and rapidly growing agriculture equipment market in Brazil. High demand for agriculture machinery in Africa owing to the large acres of rich soil in the region will boost the equipment industry



