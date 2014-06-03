Fast Market Research recommends "Agriculture in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Agriculture market grows at CAGR of 4% over 2007-2012, to reach SR84 billion in latter year. Households account for the largest share of market value at 81% in 2012. Industry highly fragmented with five largest companies generating 4% of total production. Industry forecast to grow at CAGR of 4% over forecast period. Due to limited water resources, country is expected to become completely reliant on wheat imports.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Agriculture in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 01. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Agriculture in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 01 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Agricultural Services, Animal Husbandry, Crops, Gardening and Horticulture, Hunting.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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