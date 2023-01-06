Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2023 -- AMA Research started a new business research with title Global Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market Study Forecast till 2028. This Global Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2028 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. (Switzerland), Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (United States), AXA XL (United States), Syngenta (Switzerland), Munich Re (Germany), Agroinsurance (Georgia), Hanover Re (Germany), Partner Re (United States), Scor Re (France), GramCover (India), Mapfre Re (MAPFRE) (Spain), Lloydâ€™s (United Kingdom), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Everest Re (United States), China Reinsurance (China), QBE (Australia), Tokio Marine (Japan).



Scope of the Report of Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance

Agricultural production depends on the climate more than any other commercial sector. The industry expressions greater agricultural risks than ever before as a result of the already visible effects of climate change. Agricultural insurance defends against loss of or damage to crops or livestock. It has great potential to provide value to low-income farmers and their communities, both by guarding farmers when shocks ensue and by encouraging greater investment in crops. Reinsurance refers to the process of insurance enterprises taking protection against large risks that they have insured. Governments play a vital role in coordinating public and private sector investments in collecting, auditing, and managing insurance-quality data, and in making sure that the data is available for private insurers.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Greenhouse, Crop-hail, Livestock, Forestry, Others), Agricultural Production Type (Subsistence Farming, Semi-Commercial Farming, Commercial Farming), Reinsurance Type (Proportional (Quota Share, Surplus Share), Non-Proportional or Excess (Excess of Loss, Stop Loss)), Distribution Channel (Agency, Broker, Bancassurance, Others)



Market Trends:

Public Sector Has an Active Role in Supporting Agricultural Insurance



Opportunities:

Major growth in public-private partnerships for agricultural insurance has occurred in China and in the Republic of Korea

The Existence of Gaps in the Provision of Agricultural Insurance Creates Opportunities for Development of the Market in Latin Americ



Market Drivers:

The compulsion of Crop and Livestock Insurance in Some Countries like Japan, China, India and Others

Growth of Public and Private Agricultural Insurance



Market Influencers and their Development Strategies

On March 12, 2020 - Swiss Re and Microsoft Corp. announced a strategic alliance to further advance insurance innovation and extend financial protection to more people globally., On February 18, 2020 - Swiss Re's iptiQ and IKEA has announced the launch of HEMSÄKER, a home insurance offering which provides easily accessible protection at an affordable price.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



