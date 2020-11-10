Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- HTF Market Report released a new research document of 150 pages on industry titled as 'Global Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand] and important players/vendors such as Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. (Switzerland), Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (United States), AXA XL (United States), Syngenta (Switzerland), Munich Re (Germany), Agroinsurance (Georgia), Hanover Re (Germany), Partner Re (United States), Scor Re (France), GramCover (India), Mapfre Re (MAPFRE) (Spain), Lloyd's (United Kingdom), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Everest Re (United States), China Reinsurance (China), QBE (Australia) and Tokio Marine (Japan). The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2025.



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2832563-global-agriculture-insurance-and-reinsurance-market-3



Summary



Global Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market Overview:



Agricultural production depends on the climate more than any other commercial sector. The industry expressions greater agricultural risks than ever before as a result of the already visible effects of climate change. Agricultural insurance defends against loss of or damage to crops or livestock. It has great potential to provide value to low-income farmers and their communities, both by guarding farmers when shocks ensue and by encouraging greater investment in crops. Reinsurance refers to the process of insurance enterprises taking protection against large risks that they have insured. Governments play a vital role in coordinating public and private sector investments in collecting, auditing, and managing insurance-quality data, and in making sure that the data is available for private insurers.



Market Drivers



The compulsion of Crop and Livestock Insurance in Some Countries like Japan, China, India and Others

Growth of Public and Private Agricultural Insurance



Market Trend



Public Sector Has an Active Role in Supporting Agricultural Insurance



Restraints



Lack of Formal Recognition of Micro Insurance Programmes



Opportunities



Major growth in public-private partnerships for agricultural insurance has occurred in China and in the Republic of Korea

The Existence of Gaps in the Provision of Agricultural Insurance Creates Opportunities for Development of the Market in Latin America



Challenges



The Development of Agricultural Insurance Requires an Appropriate Institutional Framework

Risk-Layering Schemes Should Be Seriously Considered



Competitive Landscape:



Some of the key players profiled in the report are Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. (Switzerland), Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (United States), AXA XL (United States), Syngenta (Switzerland), Munich Re (Germany), Agroinsurance (Georgia), Hanover Re (Germany), Partner Re (United States), Scor Re (France), GramCover (India), Mapfre Re (MAPFRE) (Spain), Lloyd's (United Kingdom), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Everest Re (United States), China Reinsurance (China), QBE (Australia) and Tokio Marine (Japan). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Korean Reinsurance (South Korea). Analyst at AdvanceMarketAnalytics see Asian and United States Players to retain maximum share of Global Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance market by 2025. Considering Market by Agricultural Production Type, the sub-segment i.e. Subsistence Farming will boost the Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance market. Considering Market by Reinsurance Type, the sub-segment i.e. Proportional [Quota Share, Surplus Share] will boost the Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance market. Considering Market by Distribution Channel, the sub-segment i.e. Agency will boost the Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance market.



Market Highlights:



On March 12, 2020 - Swiss Re and Microsoft Corp. announced a strategic alliance to further advance insurance innovation and extend financial protection to more people globally., On February 18, 2020 - Swiss Re's iptiQ and IKEA has announced the launch of HEMSÄKER, a home insurance offering which provides easily accessible protection at an affordable price. and On February 11, 2020 - Allied Specialty Insurance, Inc. ("Allied"), a subsidiary of AXA's P&C and specialty risk division, AXA XL ("AXA XL"), and The McGowan Companies ("McGowan") have entered into a joint venture, forming McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance ("McGowan Allied"), a new entity dedicated to serving the Amusement and Entertainment industries' insurance needs.



Available Customization:



Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase



Research Methodology:



The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Agricultural Insurance Providers, Reinsurance Providers, Government Associations, Research Organizations and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.



Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2832563-global-agriculture-insurance-and-reinsurance-market-3



Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance near future?



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2832563-global-agriculture-insurance-and-reinsurance-market-3



If opting for the Global version of Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2832563



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].



About HTF Market Report

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the "Accurate Forecast" in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their "Goals & Objectives".



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@htfmarketreport.com