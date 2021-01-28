Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. (Switzerland), Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (United States), AXA XL (United States), Syngenta (Switzerland), Munich Re (Germany), Agroinsurance (Georgia), Hanover Re (Germany), Partner Re (United States), Scor Re (France), GramCover (India), Mapfre Re (MAPFRE) (Spain), Lloyd's (United Kingdom), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Everest Re (United States), China Reinsurance (China), QBE (Australia) and Tokio Marine (Japan)



Definition:

Agricultural production depends on the climate more than any other commercial sector. The industry expressions greater agricultural risks than ever before as a result of the already visible effects of climate change. Agricultural insurance defends against loss of or damage to crops or livestock. It has great potential to provide value to low-income farmers and their communities, both by guarding farmers when shocks ensue and by encouraging greater investment in crops. Reinsurance refers to the process of insurance enterprises taking protection against large risks that they have insured. Governments play a vital role in coordinating public and private sector investments in collecting, auditing, and managing insurance-quality data, and in making sure that the data is available for private insurers.



The Global Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Greenhouse, Crop-hail, Livestock, Forestry, Others), Agricultural Production Type (Subsistence Farming, Semi-Commercial Farming, Commercial Farming), Reinsurance Type (Proportional (Quota Share, Surplus Share), Non-Proportional or Excess (Excess of Loss, Stop Loss)), Distribution Channel (Agency, Broker, Bancassurance, Others)



Market Trend

- Public Sector Has an Active Role in Supporting Agricultural Insurance



Market Drivers

- The compulsion of Crop and Livestock Insurance in Some Countries like Japan, China, India and Others

- Growth of Public and Private Agricultural Insurance



Opportunities

- Major growth in public-private partnerships for agricultural insurance has occurred in China and in the Republic of Korea

- The Existence of Gaps in the Provision of Agricultural Insurance Creates Opportunities for Development of the Market in Latin America



Restraints

- Lack of Formal Recognition of Micro Insurance Programmes



Challenges

- The Development of Agricultural Insurance Requires an Appropriate Institutional Framework

- Risk-Layering Schemes Should Be Seriously Considered



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



