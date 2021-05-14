Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market to Witness Massive Growth by AXA, Syngenta, Munich

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2021 -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance market outlook.



List of Key Players Profiled in the study:

Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. (Switzerland), Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (United States), AXA XL (United States), Syngenta (Switzerland), Munich Re (Germany), Agroinsurance (Georgia), Hanover Re (Germany), Partner Re (United States), Scor Re (France), GramCover (India), Mapfre Re (MAPFRE) (Spain), Lloyd's (United Kingdom), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Everest Re (United States), China Reinsurance (China), QBE (Australia), Tokio Marine (Japan)



Brief Overview on Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance:

Agricultural production depends on the climate more than any other commercial sector. The industry expressions greater agricultural risks than ever before as a result of the already visible effects of climate change. Agricultural insurance defends against loss of or damage to crops or livestock. It has great potential to provide value to low-income farmers and their communities, both by guarding farmers when shocks ensue and by encouraging greater investment in crops. Reinsurance refers to the process of insurance enterprises taking protection against large risks that they have insured. Governments play a vital role in coordinating public and private sector investments in collecting, auditing, and managing insurance-quality data, and in making sure that the data is available for private insurers.



Key Market Trends:

Public Sector Has an Active Role in Supporting Agricultural Insurance



Opportunities:

Major growth in public-private partnerships for agricultural insurance has occurred in China and in the Republic of Korea

The Existence of Gaps in the Provision of Agricultural Insurance Creates Opportunities for Development of the Market in Latin America



Market Growth Drivers:

The compulsion of Crop and Livestock Insurance in Some Countries like Japan, China, India and Others

Growth of Public and Private Agricultural Insurance



Challenges:

The Development of Agricultural Insurance Requires an Appropriate Institutional Framework

Risk-Layering Schemes Should Be Seriously Considered



Segmentation of the Global Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market:

by Application (Greenhouse, Crop-hail, Livestock, Forestry, Others), Agricultural Production Type (Subsistence Farming, Semi-Commercial Farming, Commercial Farming), Reinsurance Type (Proportional (Quota Share, Surplus Share), Non-Proportional or Excess (Excess of Loss, Stop Loss)), Distribution Channel (Agency, Broker, Bancassurance, Others)



Major players in global Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance business



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



