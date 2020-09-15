Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2020 -- Covid-19 Impact Update – Global Market Research Industry



A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. (Switzerland), Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (United States), AXA XL (United States), Syngenta (Switzerland), Munich Re (Germany), Agroinsurance (Georgia), Hanover Re (Germany), Partner Re (United States), Scor Re (France), GramCover (India), Mapfre Re (MAPFRE) (Spain), Lloyd's (United Kingdom), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Everest Re (United States), China Reinsurance (China), QBE (Australia) and Tokio Marine (Japan)



Agricultural production depends on the climate more than any other commercial sector. The industry expressions greater agricultural risks than ever before as a result of the already visible effects of climate change. Agricultural insurance defends against loss of or damage to crops or livestock. It has great potential to provide value to low-income farmers and their communities, both by guarding farmers when shocks ensue and by encouraging greater investment in crops. Reinsurance refers to the process of insurance enterprises taking protection against large risks that they have insured. Governments play a vital role in coordinating public and private sector investments in collecting, auditing, and managing insurance-quality data, and in making sure that the data is available for private insurers.



Market Trend

- Public Sector Has an Active Role in Supporting Agricultural Insurance



Market Drivers

- The compulsion of Crop and Livestock Insurance in Some Countries like Japan, China, India and Others

- Growth of Public and Private Agricultural Insurance



Opportunities

- Major growth in public-private partnerships for agricultural insurance has occurred in China and in the Republic of Korea

- The Existence of Gaps in the Provision of Agricultural Insurance Creates Opportunities for Development of the Market in Latin America



Restraints

- Lack of Formal Recognition of Micro Insurance Programmes



Challenges

- The Development of Agricultural Insurance Requires an Appropriate Institutional Framework

- Risk-Layering Schemes Should Be Seriously Considered



Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

According to the Regional Segmentation the Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)



The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Greenhouse, Crop-hail, Livestock, Forestry, Others), Agricultural Production Type (Subsistence Farming, Semi-Commercial Farming, Commercial Farming), Reinsurance Type (Proportional (Quota Share, Surplus Share), Non-Proportional or Excess (Excess of Loss, Stop Loss)), Distribution Channel (Agency, Broker, Bancassurance, Others)



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance market.

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



Key questions answered



- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Agriculture Insurance and Reinsurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



