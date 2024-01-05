NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Agriculture IoT Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Agriculture IoT market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Deere & Company (United States), Trimble (United States), Raven Industries (United States), AGCO Corporation (AGCO) (United States), AgJunction Inc. (AgJunction) (United States), DeLaval (Sweden), GEA Farm Technology (Germany), Lely (Netherlands), Antelliq (France), AG Leader Technology (AG Leader) (United States),.



Nowadays, the agriculture industry is witnessing a major shift due to technologies of the industry 4.0. The farming industry is benefits from technological development from planting and watering to crop health and harvesting. These technologies subcategorize into three parts such as autonomous robots, drones or UAVs, and sensors, and the IoT. Recently, Nurturing Africaâ€™s Digital Revolution for Agriculture (NADiRA) an innovative action to develop earth observation in contractual smallholder agriculture, improving risk management, productivity, financial security, and welfare benefits for all value chain stakeholders. The NADiRA industrialized processing chains desired for satellite augmented detection of plot-level agronomic practices with the supports of IoT sensors networks and multi-model simulations. This helps the agriculture value chain by linking agriculture smallholders to banks, insurance, input suppliers to cover the requirements of the entire agriculture value chain.



by Application (Precision Farming, Precision Forestry, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farm Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, Others), Services (System Integration and Consulting, Managed Services, Connectivity Services, Assisted Professional Services, Maintenance and Support), Agriculture (Precision Farming, Precision Forestry, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farm Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, Others), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services)



Huge Investment in Research and Development

Increase Adoption of Digital Farming Solution to Improve Risk Management and Value Chain Efficiency



Development in Big Data in Agriculture Farm

High Adoption of the Smartphones for Agriculture Specific Applications

Acceptance of Drones in Precision Farming



Growing Focus on Livestock Monitoring and Disease Detection

Rising Demand for Agricultural Production Output

Governments Support to Adopt Modern Agricultural Techniques



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



