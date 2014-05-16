Agriculture News: Global Animal Feed Industry Research Report 2014-19

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Food & Beverages: Global Animal Feed Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report 2014-19



Scope of the report



The report titled “Global Animal Feed Industry: Trends and Opportunities (2014-2019)” provides an in-depth analysis of global animal feed market with special focus on major countries such as Germany, France, Spain, the UK, the US, China and Brazil. It also accesses the key opportunities and underlying trends in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry in the forecasted period (2014-19). Further, key industry players like C.P. Pokphand, Cargill Incorporated and New Hope Group are profiled in the report.



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Country Coverage



Germany

France

Spain

The UK

The US

China

Brazil



Company Coverage



C.P. Pokphand

Cargill Incorporated

New Hope Group



Executive Summary



Animal feed refers to food given to domestic animals as part of animal husbandry. Feed being one of the largest and most important component ensuring safe, abundant and affordable animal proteins plays a leading role in entire food cycle. The industry also has a major role in the global food industry by enabling economic production of animal proteins throughout the world. Asia and North America are top-most consumers of animal feed globally, collectively accounting for more than half of global animal feed market. High growth is seen in developing nations such as China, Brazil and India due to increasing income levels and rising per capita meat consumption.



Animal feed industry can be broadly divided into two categories – fodder and forage. Fodder particularly refers to food given to the animals whereas forage refers to plant material (mainly plant leaves and stems) eaten by grazing livestock.



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Global animal feed industry is driven by increase in consumption of animal meat, growing demand for other livestock products and increase in oilseed production. Certain factors affecting industry’s growth are regulatory risks associated with animal feed, rising production costs and disease outbreak in livestock animals. The market is characterized by popular trends such as ‘Sustainable Aquaculture’, medicated feed and increasing animal feed sources with algae.



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. Animal Feed Industry

2.1 Overview

2.2 Animal Feed: Types

2.3 Animal Feed: By Livestock

2.3.1 Swine

2.3.2 Poultry

2.3.3 Cattle

2.3.4 Aquaculture



3. Global Animal Feed Industry Analysis

3.1 Global Animal Feed Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

3.1.1 Global Animal Feed Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

3.1.2 Global Animal Feed Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

3.2 Global Animal Feed Market Share

3.2.1 By Competitors

3.2.2 By Species

3.2.3 By Vitamins



4. Global Animal Feed Production: Regional Analysis

4.1 Global Animal Feed Production by Region (2013E)

4.2 Global Compound Feed Production by Region (2013)

4.3 Regional Market Share

4.3.1 No. of Feed Mills

4.3.2 Total Species



5. Global Animal Feed Market: Country Analysis

5.1 Germany

5.1.1 Germany Animal Feed Market Size (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Spain

5.2.1 Spain Animal Feed Market Size (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3 France

5.3.1 France Animal Feed Market Size (Actual & Forecasted)

5.4 The UK

5.4.1 The UK Animal Feed Market Size (Actual & Forecasted)

5.5 The US

5.5.1 The US Animal Feed Market Size (Actual & Forecasted)

5.6 China

5.6.1 China Animal Feed Market Size (Actual & Forecasted)

5.7 Brazil

5.7.1 Brazil Animal Feed Market Size (Actual & Forecasted)



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6. Global Animal Feed Industry: Growth Drivers & Challenges

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 High Consumption of Animal Meat

6.1.2 Growing Demand for Other Livestock Products

6.1.3 Increase in Oilseed Production

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Associated Regulatory Risk

6.2.2 Rising Production Costs

6.2.3 Disease Outbreak in Livestock Animals



7. Global Animal Feed Industry Trends

7.1 ‘Sustainable Aquaculture’

7.2 Medicated Feed

7.3 Increasing Animal Feed Sources with Algae



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles

9.1 C.P. Pokphand

9.1.1 Business Overview

9.1.2 Financial Overview

9.1.3 Business Strategies

9.2 Cargill, Incorporated

9.2.1 Business Overview

9.2.2 Financial Overview

9.2.3 Business Strategies

9.3 New Hope Group

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 Financial Overview

9.3.3 Business Strategies



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