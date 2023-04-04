NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Agriculture Solar Pumps Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Agriculture Solar Pumps market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

GRUNDFOS (Denmark), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (India), PM Pumpmakers GmbH (Germany), Bernt Lorentz GmbH (Germany), Bright Solar Ltd. (India), C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited (India), Greenmax Technology (India), Schneider Electric SE (France), Shakti Pumps Ltd. (India), Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd. (India).



Scope of the Report of Agriculture Solar Pumps:

A solar water pump system is an electrical pump system with one or more Photo-Voltaic (PV) panels providing electricity for operating the pump. The application of a solar panel array is driven by an electric motor, which then powers a bore or surface pump in a conventional solar-powered pumping system. Because the water is frequently pumped from the ground or a stream into a storage tank that provides a gravity feed, these systems do not require energy storage. The centrifugal pump, which uses high-speed spinning to suck water in through the middle of the pump, is one of the two primary types of solar water pump technology.



Opportunities:

Rising Adoption of Precision Agriculture and Sustainable Practices

Increasing renewable energy generations



Challenges:

Stiff Competition Due to Various Players Operating in the Market



Market Trends:

Growing adoption due to high benefits such as Low maintenance and No fuel costs

Growing Demand from the Rural Regions



Market Drivers:

High Adoption in Sunny Nations like Australia and Most Countries in Africa

The availability of government funds for solar pumps



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Submersible {AC, DC}, Surface {AC, DC}), Pressure Capacity (Low Pressure, Medium Pressure, High Pressure), Capacity (Below 4 HP, 4 â€" 6 HP, 6-8 HP, Above 8 HP)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



