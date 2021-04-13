Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The global Agriculture Surfactants Market is expected to reach USD 2.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The size of the market for agricultural surfactants is expected to experience a significant upsurge due to the rising demand for agrochemicals driven by the introduction of precision farming and controlled farming.



The latest report entails a comprehensive analysis of this particular business vertical while providing precise information related to the different industry segmentations. The report captures the essence of the market, offering details on its different valuations, present scenario, volume consumption, revenue share over the projected period. In addition, the report largely focuses on delivering information regarding the geographical outlook of the global Agriculture Surfactants market, as well as the companies and organizations dominating the market.



Key Highlights From The Report



Non-ionic surfactants are the most commonly used surfactants in the horticulture industry. They are used as they do not harm the plants and break water surface tension easily. Even though their application is rare in the industry, the segment held the largest share of 33.6% in the year 2019.

Water-based herbicide spray contains surfactants for dispersing, emulsifying, wetting, and spreading the liquid in the plants. They are used to enhance the retention of spray droplets and penetration of the ingredients into the plants.

Due to the involvement of leading manufacturers such as DowDuPont, BASF, Huntsman Company in the region, North America is expected to hold a significant share in the industry. The US soared as the largest market for the components in North America in 2019. This has been credited with the continuous need to provide the raw material for food, feed, and biofuel industries.

Key participants include AnQore, Avantor Performance Materials, Honeywell International Inc., Imperial Chemical Corporation, INEOS, Nova Molecular Technologies, Asahi Kasei Medical Company Limited, CNPC Jilin Chemical Corporation Limited, AlzChem AG, and Dupont, among others.



Agriculture Surfactants Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global Agriculture Surfactants Market on the basis of type, substrate, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Non-ionic

Anionic

Cationic

Amphoteric



Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic

Bio-based



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Insecticide

Herbicide

Fungicide



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Agriculture Surfactants market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Factors influencing market remuneration:



The global Agriculture Surfactants market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Agriculture Surfactants market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled withthe predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Agriculture Surfactants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Agriculture Surfactants Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth in demand for agrochemicals

4.2.2.2. Adoption of precision farming

4.2.2.3. Protected agriculture practices

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent norms on the usage of surfactants

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Agriculture Surfactants Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Non-ionic

5.1.2. Anionic

5.1.3. Cationic

5.1.4. Amphoteric



CONTINUED..!!



