The growth in demand for agrochemicals, adoption of precision farming, and protected agriculture practices are driving the need for the market.
Surfactants are known as a surface-active agents that decrease the surface tension of the water. Agriculture Surfactants are compounds that are used in agrochemicals to enhance the effectiveness of agricultural pesticides. The increasing use of bio-based surfactants and the spread of cost-effective pesticides are expected to benefit the global market. The growth in the implementation of precision farming and the growing need to protect crops from parasites is expected to boost demand for agricultural surfactants.The global agricultural surfactants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, from USD 1.55 billion in 2019 to USD 2.48 billion in 2027.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Agriculture Surfactants Market:
AnQore, Avantor Performance Materials, Honeywell International Inc., Imperial Chemical Corporation, INEOS, Nova Molecular Technologies, Asahi Kasei Medical Company Limited, CNPC Jilin Chemical Corporation Limited, AlzChem AG, and Dupont, among others.
Market Drivers
The adoption of precision farming is a primary driver of the market. Increasing concerns about soil erosion and environmental contamination have driven farmers to implement a precision farming approach to stimulate market development. The use of surfactants in agrochemicals is developing market demand.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Non-ionic
Anionic
Cationic
Amphoteric
Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Synthetic
Bio-based
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Insecticide
Herbicide
Fungicide
Regional Outlook
North America, driven by increasing demand for agricultural surfactants in Mexico, Canada, and the United States, is expected to rise rapidly over the predicted timeline andaccounted for a share of 33.1% in 2019. Increasing sustainable agriculture adoption and strong U.S. players increasingly engaged in R&D programs to develop new products would boost the industry's development. The Asia Pacific is expected to observe strong growth in exports of agricultural products. India is the leading manufacturer of pulse, corn, wheat, and spice products, and this is projected to drive the grain market.
