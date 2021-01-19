Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Agricultural Surfactants Market



Surfactants are also known as agents acting on the surface. These minimise water's surface tension. In agriculture, surfactants allow farmers to make more effective use of pesticides. Instead of mixing into the water, surfactants minimise the water surface tension so that the pesticides maintain the spray on the target. To increase the distribution of spray droplets on the surface of leaves and optimise the length of spray droplets, agricultural surfactants are blended with agrochemicals. The proficiency of pesticides is enriched by agricultural surfactants.



Due to the involvement of leading manufacturers such as DowDuPont, BASF, Huntsman Company in the region, North America is expected to hold a significant share in the industry. The US soared as the largest market for the components in North America in 2019. This has been credited with the continuous need to provide the raw material for food, feed, and biofuel industries.



Leading Key participants include: AnQore, Avantor Performance Materials, Honeywell International Inc., Imperial Chemical Corporation, INEOS, Nova Molecular Technologies, Asahi Kasei Medical Company Limited, CNPC Jilin Chemical Corporation Limited, AlzChem AG, and Dupont, among others.



Agricultural Surfactants Market Drivers



The global market for agricultural surfactants is expected to grow from USD 1.55 billion in 2019 to USD 2.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%. It is expected that the increasing use of bio-based surfactants and the proliferation of cost-effective pesticides would generate benefits for the global market.



The market for agricultural surfactants is expected to be fuelled by the increasing introduction of precision farming and the increasing need to protect crops against pests. Growing demand for biosurfactants and creating greener solutions for various applications is the consumer's preference for the use of sustainable and organic products in their everyday products.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Non-ionic

Anionic

Cationic

Amphoteric



Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic

Bio-based



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Insecticide

Herbicide

Fungicide



Agricultural Surfactants Market: Regional Outlook



Driven by the rise in demand for agricultural surfactants in Mexico, Canada, and the United States, North America is expected to grow rapidly over the projected time frame and hold a 33.1% share in 2019. Significant growth in exports of agricultural products is projected in the Asia Pacific. India is the largest producer of pulses, rice, wheat and spice products, which are expected to drive the commodity market.



