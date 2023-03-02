Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Is Booming Worldwide with AGCO, PrecisionHawk, Taranis

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2023 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with the title "Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Survey & Outlook" is designed to cover micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings, and sales channels. The Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth patterns, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AGCO, PrecisionHawk, Small Robot Company, Syngenta, Fujitsu, Accenture, CLAAS KGaA mbH, Ceres Imaging, Hexagon Agriculture, Taranis



The Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service market size is estimated to increase by USD 4047 Million at a CAGR of 19.91% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2051.59 Million



Definition:

Agriculture is in the early stages of yet another revolution, with data and connection at the center. Artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, linked sensors, and other developing technologies have the potential to raise yields, improve water and another input efficiency, and build sustainability and resilience in agricultural production and animal husbandry. Agriculture is one of the oldest and most thriving crafts. Agriculture technology evolves continually over generations, reflecting human progress.



Market Trends:

- High Adoption of Technical Awareness Among Farmers

- The Advent of Blockchain Technology in Agriculture



Market Drivers:

- The rise in Adoption of Precision Farming

- Increased Demand for Sustainable Farming



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Investments for Agriculture Technology



Market Overview of Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service

If you are involved in the Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service industry or aim to be, then this study is vital to keep your market knowledge up-to-date. The Market is segmented by Applications [Farmland and Farms, Agricultural Cooperatives, Others], Types / Coverage [Software-as-a-Service, Equipment-as-a-Service], and major players. To get deep dive into the market, geographically 22+ jurisdictions or countries were summarized in the study from the Asia Pacific, MEA, South America, Europe, and North America.



Geographically, the global version of the report has the following country inclusion:

- North America [United States, Canada, and Mexico]

- Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Others]

- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the Rest of South America]

- the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries, and the Rest of Africa)



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Countries; Insurance carriers, and Aggregators should focus on in years to come to channel their efforts and investments in Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service to maximize growth and profitability. The growth in 2020 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe requires " heavy lifting" to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.



The distribution channels in the insurance industry, are always of great importance, reflecting the " push" nature of Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to-face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017-2021

Base year – 2022

Forecast period – 2023 to 2029



Major Highlights of TOC:



Chapter One: Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Industry Overview

1.1 Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Behaviour & Distribution Channels



Chapter Two: Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview



2.2 Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Size by Application/End Users (2019-2023E)

2.3 Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Forecast by Application/End Users (2023-2029)



Chapter Three: Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market by Type

3.1 By Type

Software-as-a-Service, Equipment-as-a-Service

3.2 Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2019-2023E)

3.3 Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Forecast by Type (2023-2029)



Chapter Four: Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market: by Region/Country

4.1 Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market by Regions

4.2 Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Revenue & Share by Region

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 the Asia Pacific

4.6 South America

4.7 the Middle East & Africa



Chapter Five: Player Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2023E)

5.2 Market Concentration Rate by Regions

5.3 Company Profiles



..........continued



