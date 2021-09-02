Agrigenomics Market Emerging Trends and Recent Developments

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2021 -- The global agrigenomics market is estimated at USD 3.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2026. The utilization of genomics solutions for crops can lead to the development of specific crop varieties exhibiting resistance to different diseases, drought tolerance, nutritional enrichment, and high quality. Gene editing can provide a sustainable way in the mass production of desired crops by eliminating the traits hampering widespread production. Genomics in livestock production can lead to a better understanding of the genetic risk in animals, thereby adapting to measures for future profitability. Animal genomics empowers livestock producers with strategic animal selection and breeding decisions to optimize profitability and yield enhancement of livestock herds.



Download PDF Brochure



The crops application segment of the agrigenomcis market is projected to account for the largest share



The crops segment holds the largest share in the agrigenomcis market. Researchers have significantly increased the use of genotyping and next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies to study a variety of agricultural species and gain a better understanding of the genetic variation influencing phenotypes. Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) tools are accelerating the development because they are economical and provide advanced capabilities such as multiplexing. In fact, gene editing is democratizing the development of engineered plants. Not only is the technology adopted by large, established players such as Syngenta, Bayer, BASF, and Corteva, it is driving the emergence of small companies such as Calyxt and Pairwise Plants.



The market for Marker-assisted selection in the agrigenomcis market is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period



Marker-assisted selection is estimated to hold the largest share in 2021 because it greatly increases the efficiency and effectiveness for breeding compared to conventional breeding. Marker-assisted selection has been gaining demand in North America due to the strong research support and presence of key technology providers in the US. However, DNA/RNA sequencing and genotyping were the normal requirements for agrigenomics testing services in 2020. This is because high genotyping call accuracy allows researchers to customize fine-mapping cost-effectively. Animal and plant genotyping has become a mainstay of modern agricultural research. Genotyping is the technology that detects small genetic differences that can lead to major changes in phenotype, including both physical differences that make us unique and pathological changes underlying a disease.



The Illumina Hi seq family is the highest share holder, by the sequencing type in the agrigenomics market, across the globe



The Sequencing tests based on Illumina HiSeq accounted for the largest share in the agrigenomics market in 2020. It is a very powerful sequencing system with the flexibility to perform multiple applications. Despite the presence of other next-generation sequencers, Sanger sequencing was the second-most preferred among research institutions and service providers in 2020 due to limited machine costs. The Sanger method relies on a primer that binds to a denatured DNA molecule and initiates the synthesis of a single-stranded polynucleotide in the presence of a DNA polymerase enzyme, using the denatured DNA as a template. Sanger DNA sequencing is widely used for research purposes such as: Targeting smaller genomic regions in a larger number of samples, sequencing of variable regions and validating results from next-generation sequencing (NGS) studies.



Make an Inquiry



North America holds the largest market during the forecast period in the agrigenomcis market



North America dominated the agrigenomics market due to the strong R&D, technology innovation, and increased mergers and acquisitions in agrigenomics in the region. The US accounted for the largest country-level share in 2020 due to the advancements in sequencing and molecular breeding that are used in applications such as food & agriculture, animal health, and public health. Countries in the North American region produce a large quantum of GM crops such as canola, corn, soybean, and beet every year.



However, cross-contamination between GMOs and non-GMO crops leading to new proteins could potentially cause allergic reactions in human beings. Therefore, regulations require safety tests to be conducted on novel traits that have been introduced by conducting GMO/trait purity tests on samples. Such developments along with greater thrust on R&D activities in agricultural biotechnology have intensified the market for agrigenomics in the region.



The key players in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), and LGC Limited (UK). Some of these players–Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) and Illumina, Inc. (US)–are both, technology and service providers who have streamlined their supply chain in providing agrigenomics services.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441