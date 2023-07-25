NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Agrigenomics Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Agrigenomics market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (United States) , Illumina, Inc. (United States), LGC Limited (United Kingdom), Eurofins USA (United States), Zoetis Services LLC. (United States), UD-GenoMed Limited (Hungary), SciGenom (United States), NuGEN Technologies(United States).



Innovations in genetics, bioinformatics, and biotechnology present breeders with powerful tools to advance agriculture. Genomic technologies have enabled the field of agrigenomics to revolutionize the breeding and management of crops and livestock. Agrigenomics is the investigation of the genetic makeup of crops and livestock which influence the product. . The utilization of genomics in farming aids in improving the supportability and efficiency of domesticated animals and yield creation. Critical improvements in innovation have prompted the change from single-quality sequencing to entire genome sequencing. It was first portrayed in 2001 and depends on building up a rearing condition utilizing a preparation populace with characterized traits.5 While raisers have utilized restricted arrangements of atomic markers for quite a long time, propels in genome-wide advancements have prompted a sensational expansion in the expansiveness and profundity of hereditary assets accessible for horticulture with the expansion in research on genome arrangement and quality, capacity has brought about the correct development of the agrigenomics market. Moreover Today, agrigenomics researchers have a wide variety of technologies at their disposal for collecting genetic information thus the use of agrigenomics is booming across the globe.



Influencing Market Trend

- Growing Food Demand and Shrinking Land

Market Drivers

- Demand for Improving crop yields and animal breeding to feeding the world

- With increasing demands for nutrition, the need to optimize agriculture is of fundamental importance is driving the demand for Agrigenomics

- Rise in Funds Toward Research in Agrigenomics Fuel the Adoption of Novel Technologies

Opportunities:

- Growing Opportunities for DNA Sequencing in Crops and Livestock

Challenges:

- Hazardous Effects of GMOs Limit Certain Research Practices



Analysis by Type (Illumina HiSeq, Sanger Sequencer, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer, Others), Application (Crops, Livestock), Objective (DNA extraction and purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, Genotyping, Gene expression profiling, Marker-assisted selection, GMO/Trait purity, Others), Technology (Real-Time PCR (qPCR), Microarrays, Next-Generation Sequencing, Capillary Electrophoresis, Other)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (United States) , Illumina, Inc. (United States), LGC Limited (United Kingdom), Eurofins USA (United States), Zoetis Services LLC. (United States), UD-GenoMed Limited (Hungary), SciGenom (United States), NuGEN Technologies(United States)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Agrigenomics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



