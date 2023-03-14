NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Agritourism Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Agritourism market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Key Players in This Report Include:

BCD Group (Netherlands), Travel Leaders Group, LLC (United States), Expedia Group (United States), Booking Holdings Inc. (United States), China CYTS Tours Holding Co., Ltd (China), American Express Global Business Travel (United States), Fareportal (United States), AlTour International, Inc. (United States), Direct Travel, Inc. (United States), World Travel Inc. (United States)



Definition:

According to the United States, Travel Association, travel and tourism is a 1,036 billion dollar industry in the United States that has directly generated more than 8.8 million jobs and the travel industry of the United States ranks as the seventh-largest employer and among the top 10 industries in 49 states. Agritourism is travel organized around farming, small-scale food production or animal husbandry for the purpose of enjoyment and education are key parts of this often rural experience. This field is growing in popularity throughout the United States and around the world. This creates a unique opportunity to combine aspects of the tourism and agriculture industries to provide a number of financial, educational, and social benefits to communities, producers and tourists.



Market Trends:

Increasing Health Consciousness to Support Adoption of Agritourism



Market Drivers:

Increased Promotional Activities for Agritourism

Increased Government Funding for Agritourism

High Consumer Demand for Local Food and Experiences



Market Opportunities:

High Revenue Generation Associated with Agritourism

Growth in the Tourism Industry Worldwide

Increasing Investments in Agritourism

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies:

In August 2019, BCD Travel thas announced that it has acquired Milwaukee, Wis.-based Adelman Travel Group. Ranked by Travel Weekly at number 23 globally, Adelman is one of the largest full-service travel management companies in North America.

The Global Agritourism Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Direct-market Agritourism, Experience and Education Agritourism, Event and Recreation Agritourism), Activities (Overnight Stay, Special Events and Festivals, Off the Farm, Recreation Activities And Events), Tour Type (Group Travelers, Individual Travelers), Booking Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel), Consumer Demographics (Men, Women, Kids)



Global Agritourism market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



