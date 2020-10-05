Agrochemicals Market Complete Survey 2020-2026 Insights, Demand, Analysis, Manufacturers, Type and Application

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The global agrochemicals market was valued at $241.6 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $336.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026.



The term agrochemicals defines a wide range of specifically engineered chemicals, such as pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, and others that effectively enhance the crop productivity by increasing soil fertility and protecting the crops against pests and weeds. Agrochemicals also includes synthetic fertilizers, hormones and other chemical growth agents, and concentrated stores of raw animal manure. Agrochemicals are further classified into synthetic, semi-synthetic, and bio-agrochemicals. The use of agrochemicals is an increasingly important thing in increasing the yield of agricultural crops.



The researcher assessing the Agrochemicals Market dive deep to unearth intangible facts related to the key restraints, opportunities, and threats expected to shape the progress of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 - 2025.



BASF SE, Bayer AG, Dow, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Company, Syngenta AG, The Mosaic Company, Yara International, Nutrien, Ltd., and FMC Corporation.



- North America

- China

- Europe

- Southeast Asia

- Japan

- India



Fertilizers

- Crop Protection Chemicals

- Plant Growth Regulators

- Others



Cereals & Grains

- Oilseeds & Pulses

- Fruits & Vegetables

- Others



Agricultural Development, Supported by Economic Growth

As per IMF data, the global economy grew by xx% (real GDP) in 2017. Economic growth improves the standard of living, alongside the spending power of people. Increasing spending power leads to a change in the eating habits of the population. Growth in food demand has been stronger than population growth, due to the changing eating habits of people. This, in turn, has been accelerating the demand for fertilizers and pesticides. Fertilizers and pesticides are used to improving crop yield, fertility of soil and enhance production. Therefore, the demand for agrochemicals is expected to grow in tandem with the growth of the agriculture industry



China and India to Remain a High Growth–High Value Region in the Agrochemicals Market

Production and Consumption of agrochemicals in China and India is expected to grow with significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing consumption and production of fertilizers, such as nitrogen based, potassium based fertilizers, in the countries. China and India are major exporter of agrochemicals in the Latin America, Asia Pacific and other regions. Such factors are projected to create a robust platform for the growth of the China and India agrochemicals Market ate the end of forecast period. Collectively, in terms of value, China and India is expected to grow and become 1.62x over the forecast period.



Moreover, production and distribution facilities in this region are well- established, and rising nitrogen & potassium based fertilizers consumption will create a significant opportunity for the growth of the agrochemicals market in the Asia Pacific region.



- To analyse and study the global Agrochemicals capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2020-2025);

- Focuses on the key Agrochemicals manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

- Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

- To analyse the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

- To analyse the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.



