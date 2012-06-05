Agrochemicals Market in India 2011 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- Agrochemicals allow for sufficient food grain production in India. It has been traditionally used by the farmers to increase their farm yield. India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and so is its population. In order to feed the ever growing population, cultivation of crops has to be on a very large scale and agrochemicals helps the farmers to do the same. The market for agrochemicals is growing in India owing to the changing policies of the government and increasing production. Even though Indian manufacturers are generally generic producers, the production of pesticides is increasing to fulfill the needs of the farmlands. Multinational players, present in the Indian agrochemicals market, have been constantly looking to develop new pesticide molecules. Increasing manufacturing capacities of the players is likely to boost the overall supply and will also bridge the demand supply gap.



The Agrochemicals Market in India report begins with an introduction to the agrochemicals market indicating the types of agrochemicals used in India as well as a brief description. It provides an indication of the kinds of pesticide producers in the market. The market overview section provides details about the production levels of pesticides in India. The market size of the agrochemical Indian industry has been highlighted stating the usage of the various types in India. It also includes state-wise consumption of pesticides in India. The import and export market of pesticides has been described stating the requisite figures for the same.



An analysis of the drivers explain the factors for growth of the industry including increasing food grain production, lack of sufficient usage of pesticides, patent expiry of molecules providing opportunity and government support. The key challenges include the flaws in the registration process, emerging threat from Biotech seeds and health issues with use of banned pesticides. The major government bodies regulating this sector have been described with their key roles, activities and functions. Major Acts launched by the government have been included. It also includes the registration procedure for import, manufacture and sale of any pesticide in India.



The competition section provides an overview of the competitive landscape in the Indian agrochemicals industry and includes a detailed profile of the major players in the market including their financials. The key developments in the sector over the past year have been highlighted.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/59103/agrochemicals-market-in-india-2011.html