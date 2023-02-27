Agrochemicals Market Mergers & Acquisitions Worth $6.1 Between 2018 to 2023

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2023 -- According to a research report "Agrochemicals Market Mergers & Acquisitions Deal Type (Acquisitions, Agreements, Divestitures, Mergers), Segment (Crop Protection Chemicals, Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides), and Region - Global Trends & Outlook (2018 – 2023)" published by MarketsandMarkets, the top deals that took place in the global agrochemicals mergers and acquisitions market are approximately valued at USD 6.1 billion between 2018 to 2023. The market for agrochemicals mergers and acquisitions has a positive outlook at a global level due to the increase in different types of deals in the market like agreements, acquisitions, partnerships, mergers, etc., to cater to the increasing demand from the consumers. North America and Europe contributed a significant share to the overall agrochemicals mergers and acquisitions market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region. Both, developing and developed economies have a favorable market potential for agrochemicals, due to the increasing concerns regarding crop protection and pest infections.



The deals for herbicides and crop protection chemicals segment are estimated to occupy the largest market share during the forecast period.



The herbicides and crop protection chemicals segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the agrochemicals mergers and acquisitions market. Moreover, increasing awareness among consumers regarding better crop protection and increased productivity is encouraging the key players in the market to launch better products in this segment. Herbicides are slightly costly as compared to other agrochemicals like fungicides and insecticides.



The acquisitions segment is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Acquisitions help companies become the world leader in the agrochemicals business. These activities have allowed the company to become a strong competitive player in the agrochemicals market across the world. Most of the acquisitions happen in order to capture the other company's vast product portfolio and vast geographic reach. Furthermore, it helps in capturing new markets through well-established distribution channels, innovation, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge.



Europe and North America are estimated to have the largest number of deals during the study period.



The increase in the number of strategic deals in Europe and North America is because of the number of players operating in the market. Most of dominating agrochemicals players are operating widely in both of these regions and they acquire companies in the Asia Pacific region. This trend is usually because of the number of arable lands and dependency on agriculture in these regions. The market size and penetration of agrochemicals like fertilizers and pesticides are expected to be high in developing regions. Further, crop protection like herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides is expected to grow, due to frequent pest attacks.



This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Bayer CropSciences (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), and Corteva Agriscience (US).



