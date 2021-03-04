New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The Global Agrochemicals Market is forecast to reach USD 357.47 billion by 2027. Massive uplift of the population and the enormous demand for the sufficient production of the crop are helping the market to grow primarily. Crop loss, increasing crop yields, high consumer demand for sustainability produced food, and harnessing climate change & global pandemic situations are some of the concerns that are seamlessly heightening the applicability of the agrochemicals and increasing their use-cases among various end-use verticals.



In the further segment of the report, researchers have provided the latest coverage of the profound impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the global Agrochemicals market. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Agrochemicals business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers in this industry for the next few years. The report discusses the existing scenario of the market while making speculations about its post-COVID-19 scenario. Moreover, the report offers an exhaustive Agrochemicals market overview and elaborates on the financial standing of the leading players in the current market situation. Eventually, the report offers conclusive data related to market growth on both the regional and global levels.



Global Agrochemicals Market Scope:

A broad Agrochemicals market segmentation is the focal point of the report that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The report further assesses the financial positions of the key players, with a particular focus on their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios. Our expert team has employed several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis to accurately evaluate the production capacity of the Agrochemicals market.



Key participants include:

Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Dow AgroSciences LLC, FMC Corporation, ADAMA Ltd., Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., UPL Limited, Corteva, Inc., and Conagen, among others.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the agricultural enzymes market on the basis of type, crop type, form, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Fertilizers

- Pesticides

o Insecticides

o Germicides

o Fungicides



Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Cereals and Grains

- Oilseeds and Pulses

- Fruits and Vegetables

- Turf and Ornamentals

- Others



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Liquid

- Powder

- Granular



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Crop Fertility

- Crop Growth Enhancer

- Crop Control & Protection

- Others



Regional Analysis of the Agrochemicals Market:

The global Agrochemicals market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Agrochemicals market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.



Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Agrochemicals market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Agrochemicals market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?



