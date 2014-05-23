Agua Caliente in Arizona: The Largest Solar Power Plant in the World

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The largest solar-panel power plant in the world rose in Arizona, which is responsible in supplying electricity to California under a twenty- five year contract.



This 290-megawatt project owned by NRG Energy and Mid American Solar is called Agua Caliente. The project is expected to provide electricity to San Francisco-based Pacific Gas and Electric Co., which signed a 25- year purchase agreement.



Through this solar power, the project would generate enough electricity for about 230, 000 homes. Solar electricity production depends heavily on the weather. For instance, a cloudy and rainy day has a greater chance for the solar farm’s production to be cut.



Last 2013, a growing number of large solar power projects were coming in California and Arizona. It greatly reflected the significant replacement of solar power to fossil fuel power generation with cleaner energy sources.



The federal government played a big role in promoting the giant solar projects. The program approved a 967 million dollars loan guarantee for Agua Caliente. A loan guarantee is meant to provide assurance that if the borrower would not pay back the loan, then the loan guarantee issuer will.



In connection with, California policy markers promote smaller projects, around 20 megawatts each that can be built closer to towns. Arizona set goal to require 15 % of their energy from renewable energy sources by 2025 and large portion of this energy should be referring to solar energy having Arizona’s favorable climate conditions.



Since Arizona has the desert areas, it offers the highest solar energy potential in the US, even higher than California. Arizona’s dominant energy sources are currently coal because it has lots of coal deposits and natural gas.



The Arizona Solar Business Directory contains around 100 solar installation companies that do business in Arizona and is maintained by the Arizona Solar Power Society. The business directory allows consumers and commercial customers to contact a number of different companies to get the best deal and best performing products in the solar industry.



Meanwhile, Jeff Shoemaker, a Tucson native, founded Custom Solar and Leisure in 2007, with the goal of providing affordable solar alternative energy with the highest quality workmanship and products.



Tucson Custom Solar and Leisure is a full service solar power contracting company dedicated to giving high quality alternative energy solutions at affordable rates in Arizona.



About Custom Solar and Leisure

Tucson Custom Solar and Leisure, a full-service solar power contracting company is dedicated to providing high quality alternative energy solutions at affordable rates. They stand by their high quality solar installations and are certified by the Certification by North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP), a proud member of Southern Arizona Solar Standards Board (SASSB) and accredited by the Better Business Bureau.



Custom Solar and Leisure specializes in Tucson commercial and residential photovoltaic solar system installations. They have been working in the greater Tucson, Arizona area for numerous years and are committed to quality solar installations, customer service and assisting their clients with all of their solar needs.