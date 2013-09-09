AGV Leasing Increasing Trend in Materials Handling

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- John Hayes, Seegrid’s Vice President of US Sales and Marketing highlighted the increasing trend in leasing flexible AGVs. The blog entitled, “Materials Handling Trend: Leasing Flexible Automated Guided Vehicles on the Rise,” was recently posted on Seegrid’s website.



Hayes commented, “Although an automated guided vehicle is a form of lift truck, the story behind leasing automated guided vehicles is a bit different and it begins with the equipment itself. With the exception of a Seegrid flexible AGV, an AGV is NOT a stand-alone piece of equipment like a lift truck. Non-Seegrid AGVs, traditional AGVs, actually require a large amount of off-board equipment in order to operate.”



Hayes argued that traditional AGV equipment has three strikes against them when companies are considering a purchase or lease. For example, traditional AGVs are typically custom-built for every application and have little or no residual value unless moved to an application with exactly the same set of criteria—this almost never happens.



Hayes noted, “We at Seegrid are seeing this with a record sales year. Seegrid flexible AGVs are simple and affordable and are being used by not only Fortune 500 companies but also many smaller companies that need automation to improve efficiency, productivity, and reduce operating costs. The trend to automate is picking up speed and leasing companies appear to see this as a growth market in the face of lift truck fleet reductions.”



Additionally, Seegrid has no installation costs so there are no 'soft costs' to be pre-paid before the lease is signed. Customers do not pay for the flexible AGVs to be installed into their facility because the simple navigational technology does not require engineering or integration. Seegrid simply walks or drives the flexible AGV through the desired routes, and within hours, the vehicles are up and running.



“We have included the lease rates on our vehicles in our product catalog along with pricing. Return on investment is by far the most important factor because someone still has to approve a project and 9 times out of 10 approves based upon total system cost,” commented Hayes.



To read the entire blog, go to: http://blog.seegrid.com/Blog/bid/333016/Materials-Handling-Trend-Leasing-Flexible-Automated-Guided-Vehicles-on-the-Rise.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500