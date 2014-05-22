AGV Selection Requires Objectivity Reports NoRiskAutomation Founder John Hayes

Monroe, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- A comprehensive vendor agnostic study of potential automation applications is required. Some automation projects are simply a waste of time, a poor project concept, or ignore applications that may have immediate positive return on investment. Again an AGV vendor sales pitch essentially suggests to a prospective customer that a prescribed AGV solution is best. Perhaps it is; often it is not. Stopping after this first step may be sufficient to avoid the substantial financial hemorrhaging from poor automation technology solutions.



John Hayes, Founder of NoRiskAutomation, suggests that all companies considering the purchase of automation, particularly automated guided vehicles, follow a four step process. “While not all companies need to go through all four steps, the first step, an application study and analysis is absolutely essential,” Hayes shared.



About John Hayes and NoRiskAutomation

John Hayes is a solutions-finder for the material handling industry. For more than twenty years he has been evaluating, designing, developing, and implementing innovative software and hardware solutions for businesses in high-volume retail, wholesale (B2B), and direct-to-consumer (B2C) distribution systems. Hayes is a 2014 Supply & Demand Chain Executive “Pros to Know” recipient with vast and specific expertise in automated guided vehicles (AGVs). This reputation has resulted in hundreds of systems for highly productive and cost-effective fulfillment centers and manufacturing plant designs. Hayes uses a vendor agnostic approach at NoRiskAutomation, eliminating bias while avoiding the land mines and understanding the challenges.



NoRiskAutomation utilizes a unique 4-Step process which ensures that sound and smart technologies are utilized by clients worldwide. Having worked for some of the leading AGV manufacturers, Hayes brings a wisdom and insight to customers, who are often unaware of the pressured sales strategies and hidden costs used by AGV vendors. NoRiskAutomation (http://www.NoRiskAutomation.com) is an organization founded by Hayes to inform and protect automation decision-makers with the motto: Get it right the first time. Follow Hayes on Twitter @NoRiskAutomate.



NoRiskAutomation

http://www.noriskautomation.com

John Hayes

CEO and Founder

PR@noriskautomation.com

704-774-5083