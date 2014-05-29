AGV selection Requires Vendor Agnostic Objectivity Writes John Hayes in Business Excellence

Monroe, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- No Risk Automation founder, John Hayes, authored a feature article in the current issue of Business Excellence. The article, entitled, “Agnostic Automation Vendor Selection: Objectivity Required,” discusses the four steps of no risk automation.



Hayes recalled, “As a sales manager for several automated guided vehicle (AGV) companies there was an intention: sell AGVs. Performance was measured by number of vehicles sold per month, per quarter, per year, year over year, and at a measured profitability. It took courage to say to the customer and to C-level AGV management, ‘Sorry this isn't the right product for you.’”



Hayes explained the four steps to no risk automation include:

1. Application Study and Analysis

2. Specification Development

3. Vendor Selection

4. Project Manage



According the Hayes, There is no single way to completely eliminate all the risks in automation selection. There are steps and processes that mitigate the likelihood of costly mistakes. They go a long way in protecting the automation customer.



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.bus-ex.com/article/agnostic-automation-vendor-selection-objectivity-required.



Business Excellence is a monthly business magazine for executive managers, published by Standards and Quality supporting all types of businesses striving for business excellence through the implementation of quality management and investments in human capital.



About John Hayes and NoRiskAutomation

John Hayes is a solutions-finder for the material handling industry. For more than twenty years he has been evaluating, designing, developing, and implementing innovative software and hardware solutions for businesses in high-volume retail, wholesale (B2B), and direct-to-consumer (B2C) distribution systems. Hayes is a 2014 Supply & Demand Chain Executive “Pros to Know” recipient with vast and specific expertise in automated guided vehicles (AGVs). This reputation has resulted in hundreds of systems for highly productive and cost-effective fulfillment centers and manufacturing plant designs. Hayes uses a vendor agnostic approach at NoRiskAutomation, eliminating bias while avoiding the land mines and understanding the challenges. NoRiskAutomation utilizes a unique 4-Step process which ensures that sound and smart technologies are utilized by clients worldwide. Having worked for some of the leading AGV manufacturers, Hayes brings a wisdom and insight to customers, who are often unaware of the pressured sales strategies and hidden costs used by AGV vendors. NoRiskAutomation (www.NoRiskAutomation.com) is an organization founded by Hayes to inform and protect automation decision-makers with the motto: Get it right the first time. Follow Hayes on Twitter @NoRiskAutomate.



NoRiskAutomation

http://www.noriskautomation.com

John Hayes

CEO and Founder

PR@noriskautomation.com

704-774-5083